PSNI probing sale of UDA flags for health service

Cops are investigating the sale of UDA terror flags on Facebook which were advertised in a twisted bid to raise money for the NHS.

Alan 'Young Bert' Stewart posted a picture of the banners last month, flogging them for £10 each.

Stewart, who claimed to work for Causeway, Coast and Glens Borough Council, proudly announced that 40% of sales would be donated to health workers battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

After Sunday Life exposed him, Stewart's Facebook account disappeared from public view and the PSNI is now investigating the matter.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police have been made aware and inquiries are ongoing."

The post was circulated on social media last month, with many people expressing outrage and incredulity.

But one post read: "Posting on behalf of a mate. Whatever ur religion, belief or hatred towards any organisations are, please keep any negative comments or reactions to yourself or you'll be blocked straight away. He's trying to do a good deed here.

"He ordered loads of these to sell for £10 each but has decided 40% of all money collected from sales will be donated to the NHS."

On Stewart's Facebook page there were several pictures of him posing with UDA flags as well as pictures of armed men in paramilitary dress.

His profile also carried the caption: "F** off snow flakes, this ain't the page for you."

Independent councillor Padraig McShane said he had been contacted by alarmed residents and branded the episode a "disgrace".

He later wrote to the chief executive of Causeway, Coast and Glens Borough Council demanding the matter be investigated since Stewart had claimed to be a council employee.

However, a spokesman for the council denied he worked for them.

"I can confirm that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has no employees or agency workers with that name," they said.