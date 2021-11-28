PSNI Twitter trolls helped to get me prosecuted: Bryson

Loyalist says serving officers made malicious claims online

Twitter troll accounts allegedly operated by serving police officers have been named in court as having encouraged a criminal investigation into Jamie Bryson.

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is privately prosecuting the loyalist for allegedly falsely stating that a company he is a director of has never traded.

The case relates to door staff in the north down area supplied by JJ Security Services.

Bryson denies any wrongdoing, and in papers lodged at Newtownards Magistrates Court last Thursday accused PSNI Twitter troll accounts of maliciously aiding the investigation. He wants the case dismissed due to an alleged abuse of process.

The documents said: “The genesis of the investigation into JJ Security Services Ltd was information provided to the SIA by a serving PSNI officer and a corrupt officer using a social media ‘troll’ account in July and August 2017. This officer, under the cover of ‘troll’ account ‘JohnnieAnonie’ and other means, urged the SIA to ‘investigate’.”

The anonymous Twitter accounts identified by Bryson are suspected of being operated by two suspended PSNI officers who have been referred to prosecutors.

A probe into the content of both accounts was launched in 2017 after the profiles sent dozens of abusive messages and disclosed sensitive PSNI information.

Among the offences investigated by police are harassment, theft, misconduct in public office and breaches of the Data Protection Act.

Separately, a 33-year-old man has been referred to prosecutors for harassment and breaches of the Communications Act over his alleged involvement in the Twitter handle @DonYeeoo.

Bryson was repeatedly targeted by the troll accounts, and in a 2017 complaint to the Police Ombudsman said: “This account has abused me over a period of at least 12 months and recently published details online of my security company.

“It alleged that this company should be investigated and claimed he would be making a report to the SIA. This account also made reference to my business partner and his criminal record, which would not be in the public domain.”

Bryson is due back in court tomorrow for an update on the case.

Speaking after Thursday’s hearing, he reiterated his belief that his SIA prosecution was encouraged by Twitter trolls and branded it a “pantomime”.

The investigation into police troll accounts led to the arrest of Bangor-born ex-police officer Lee Howard, who ran an anonymous Twitter profile.

Howard, who spent much of his youth in Coleraine, was convicted last year of eight offences involving unauthorised access to computer data and disclosing personal data. However, the 32-year-old walked free from court after a judge was told he was mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

Until his arrest, Howard had been serving with Greater Manchester Police.

Among the crimes he pleaded guilty to were sending a mugshot of a 15-year-old to a woman in Northern Ireland with the caption “a hilarious mugshot of a kid in custody”.

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk