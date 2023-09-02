Public told to stay away after dead whale washes up on Co Down coast

This is the beached whale which has seen a stretch of the Co Down coast closed off while plans are made to remove it.

The northern bottlenose was found dead on the shore at Ballymacormick Point between Ballyholme and Groomsport in North Down on Saturday morning.

It’s believed the animal was already deceased before it washed up on the coast.

A spokesperson for the National Trust told Sunday Life members of the public should not go near the carcass while it’s worked out how best to dispose of it.

“We are still working out what are the best options for its removal and disposal and we are seeking advice on that,” they said.

“This is not something that happens very often and we do want to make clear that we do want people to stay away.”

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) was contacted but did not respond at time of going to press.

International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the northern bottlenose, which is found in the North Atlantic, Labrador Sea, Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea, as being “near threatened”.

Announcing the discovery a notice on the Strangford Lough and Ards Peninsula National Trust Facebook page stated: “We have had to temporarily close public access to Ballymacormick Point due to the presence of a dead whale.

“As this poses a health and safety risk, please follow all signage and avoid the area. As always, dogs should be kept on leads.

“Given the difficulty of the terrain and size of the whale, this is a challenging removal process.”

The discovery of the whale was made just 48 hours after a female dolphin and her calf were rescued after becoming stranded on the shore near Castle Espie in Strangford Lough.

Spirit of Northern Ireland Award winner Ruby Free, a volunteer with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) which helped free the pair, told the BBC: “We made sure that the calf was positioned in front of the mum, so the mum would follow behind and encourage it out, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen

“When we let go of the mother and calf, the mum had a lot more strength and the calf, unfortunately, was still being pushed back onto the sand bank because of the strength of that tide.

“So we managed to get hold of the calf again and actually walked it out into much, much deeper water, and held it for about 20 minutes before it could get enough energy to try again.”

Last September a fin whale washed up on Minerstown beach near Tyrella in Co Down and dead porpoise was also found on Murlough beach near Newcastle.

Under the Fishes Royal statute of 1324 the monarch owns all whales, dolphins, porpoises and sturgeons in waters around the United Kingdom.

But according to the Natural History Museum an agreement with the royal family reached in 1913 has allowed scientists priority access to any of the royal fish stranded on the coast.