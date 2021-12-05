PUP man’s fury over Protocol protest prosecution

Ex-UVF man says demo prevented youths from rioting

A PUP councillor charged after he took part in an illegal loyalist anti-protocol parade has said he is “disgusted” at the decision to prosecute him.

Ex-UVF prisoner Russell Watton told Sunday Life he is the only person he knows of facing court out of the hundreds who took part in the protest demonstration earlier this year.

The 67-year-old is charged with a single count of taking part in an unnotified public procession in Coleraine on April 30.

At the town’s magistrates court last week, the case was adjourned until January 6 while the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) consider defence representations.

Mr Watton, who sits on the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “I’m that disgusted the PPS can do whatever the hell they want, this (parade) was a release valve for people.

“We got them off the rioting and we said we’ll hold a protest parade here and the police were happy enough that we got the rioting stopped.

“There were people on the ground, absolutely raring to go, I and others helped stop the rioting and this is the thanks I get, a summons.

“I’m the only one out of the entire parade who is getting done and I’ll not be taking it lying down, I’m being made an example of.”

The disorder in Coleraine’s Ballysally area in early April came during several days of rioting in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland in protest over the Irish Sea border.

DEFIANT: PUP councillor Russell Watton says he’s being ‘made an example of’

During the rioting in the town police came under attack with petrol bombs and masonry from a crowd of around 40 but no officers were injured as a result.

“There were three nights of rioting planned and I was getting inundated with phone calls from elderly people asking what was going to happen,” said Mr Watton.

“The protest parade was an alternative; now I find I’m the only one charged over a release valve of a demonstration. I was in prison and I don’t want young boys going into prison getting life-changing criminal records.

“These boys, 16, 17, 18 and 19 years old, were going to end up getting their lives ruined.

“I’ve been down that road and I don’t want any young loyalist going down that road, the parade was a release valve and it worked.”

Mr Watton served 13 years in prison for terror-related offences carried out while he was a member of the UVF in north Antrim.

He was jailed in 1976 for his involvement in the bombing of the Salmon Leap restaurant in Coleraine the previous year and for taking part in a gun attack on a bar in the town.

Mr Watton previously told the Belfast Telegraph he was glad nobody was killed in any of the incidents and while they were “unjustifiable”, he did not regret his UVF involvement.

“Nobody was killed due to my activities and I am glad of that, although it was down to pure good fortune,” he said.

“We were just motivated by retaliation, we didn’t really think too much about the victims.

“I would certainly not now vouch for everything I did or the UVF did. Atrocities were committed and people did things they’d never normally dream of doing.”