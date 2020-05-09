Pupils from Belfast's Knockbreda PS take their school play efforts online

The show couldn’t go on at one primary school thanks to Covid-19 but that didn’t stop them coming together to show their thanks for key workers.

Primary 5 pupils at Knockbreda Primary School in south Belfast were due to perform The Wizard Of Oz as this year’s school play.

But with everyone stuck at home, teacher Jenny Fletcher was able to come up with a way for everyone to still play a part and for the leading lady to salvage her starring role.

“The children and staff were all very disappointed that the show couldn’t go ahead as they had been working extremely hard, learning the songs and stage parts before school closed,” said Jenny.

“So as a Key Stage 2 teacher, I got the thinking cap on and decided that I wanted the whole school to make a video to recognise the hard work from Key Stage 2, celebrate how well all of our pupils are adapting to home schooling and being apart and also to show how our school community supports the key workers in all that they do to help us.”

With each kid holding up their own hand-made NHS rainbow signs — with their own message for the absent friends or NHS staff — to a performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow by P7 pupil Aimee Stronge, their efforts weren’t completely wasted.

Ms Feltcher wants as many people to see her star pupils so go to Knockbreda Primary’s Facebook page to view the full video at Facebook.com/knockbredaps