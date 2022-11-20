'Putting children aged 10 before the courts is wrong': Calls to raise age of criminal responsibility to 16 in NI

The department said examples such as the tragic James Bulger case have been cited as a reason not to increase the MACR in Northern Ireland.

Children’s welfare groups want to see the age of criminal responsibility in Northern Ireland increased to 16.

At present, children as young as 10 can be prosecuted for criminal offences — the lowest age in any European country at which young people are brought before a court.

The Department of Justice is currently consulting on proposals to increase the minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR) to 14, but campaigners say this does not go far enough.

Among the groups supporting demands for it to be increased to 16 are the Belfast-based Children’s Law Centre, Include Youth, a charity which aims to create a society which “fulfils the rights and potential of all children”, and Barnardos NI, which supports young people facing a wide range of issues.

Speakers from these organisations and others will take part in a conference at Queen’s University on November 28 entitled Stop Criminalising Our Children.

Last year, 99 young people under the age of 14 in Northern Ireland were prosecuted before a court for a criminal offence. A further 229 children were dealt with through an “out of court diversionary disposal”.

Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Switzerland are the only European countries which have the age of criminal responsibility as low as 10 years old. It is 12 in both the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

Some countries such as Belgium and Luxembourg do not allow anyone under the age of 18 to be brought before a court.

In a document released as part of the current consultation process, the Department of Justice said the “main concern” raised by those who are opposed to increasing the MACR is how serious violent crimes, such as murder, are addressed when they are committed by a child.

The department said examples such as the tragic James Bulger case have been cited as a reason not to increase the MACR in Northern Ireland.

Two-year-old James was abducted and murdered by two 10-year-old boys, Robert Thompson and Jon Venables in Merseyside in 1993.

Thompson and Venables were both found guilty of murder, making them the youngest convicted murderers in modern British history.

Dr Siobhan McAlister, a senior lecturer in criminology at Queen’s University, said the current MACR is out of line with international human rights standards.

“Based on evidence about the damaging and potentially long-term consequences of criminal justice contact, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child suggest a minimum age of 14. Criminalising children is not in their best interests.”

Launching the MACR consultation last month, Justice Minister Naomi Long said she supported increasing the age of criminal responsibility to 14.

“I believe such young children should not be drawn into the youth justice system, particularly when research shows that early contact with the justice system often has a negative long-term impact on their lives,” she added.