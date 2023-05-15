Quad bike crash victim’s widow brands government ‘heartless’ after compulsory roll bars ruled out

Widow of agri-food boss killed in Co Down crash brands refusal to tighten law as ‘scandalous’

Denis Lynn died after being crushed by a quad bike in 2021

The government has been branded “heartless” after it said there are no plans for compulsory roll bars on farm quad bikes.

That’s despite pleas from Christine Lynn, the widow of Finnebrogue founder Denis Lynn, who died after he was crushed by an overturned quad bike.

Mrs Lynn has described the current regulations on the “death trap” vehicles as “scandalous”.

Politicians have backed her calls for a change in the law, with Baroness Foster asking the government if there were any plans to make roll bars compulsory in a farm environment.

Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “The Health and Safety Executive and Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland have no plans to make operator crush prevention devices compulsory on sit astride all-terrain vehicles used on farms in UK.

“Both UK regulators continue to monitor and review available technology and the regulatory approaches employed in other countries.

“Their approach remains to drive employers to select the most suitable machine for the task based on their assessment of workplace risk, and to provide adequate training and helmets for users.”

Baroness Ritchie, a neighbour of the Lynn family in Downpatrick, Co Down, said the response was “heartless”.

“That’s a push back response when they have no intention of doing anything, but we just have to take them on, ask what the rationale is for that decision, and present the contrary evidence,” she told Sunday Life.

“We have now got this answer so we have to go back to the Northern Ireland Office and say: ‘Please look at this again’.

“We have local examples where it could have saved lives if quad bikes had been fitted with them.”

Baroness Ritchie

Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon also backed the calls and said he had raised the issue with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Jim Shannon MP

He told Sunday Life he was “disappointed” when told of the government’s response to Baroness Foster’s question.

“Not to consider it at all is a very wrong decision and I would urge them to review it based on the evidence — let’s get it done,” he said.

Mr Lynn (63) died after he became trapped under a quad bike on the family estate near Downpatrick when its back wheel reared up, overturning the vehicle.

Mrs Lynn said her husband was a regular user of quad bikes and the accident happened at low speed. The inquest report stated his death occurred due to “internal injuries caused by crushing of the chest”.

“I deem it my responsibility to do what I can to stop an accident like this happening again. Denis was a loving husband and father,” she said.

“He left behind me and his four daughters, including Ciara, who was 17 on that evening on the farm when she witnessed her dad have his accident.

“Nothing will bring Denis back; not to us, or the Finnebrogue family he left behind.

“But one thing we would all like to ensure is that nobody else suffers Denis’s fate.

“I know if Denis were still here today, and it was one of his daughters who had been in an accident, he would not rest until we strengthened health and safety rules for quad bikes and increased public awareness into the risks they pose.”​