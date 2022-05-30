Queen defied security warnings during Troubles to visit NI during first Jubilee

Threat of IRA bomb failed to put monarch off Silver Jubilee celebrations here in 1977

Flowers are given to the Queen from the crowd when she arrived at the University of Ulster in Coleraine only minutes after being told by the Provisional IRA to stay away because bombs had been planted

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, on arrival at the New University of Ulster, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, during her Silver Jubilee tour

The Queen has always shown an unshakeable sense of public duty

The Queen ignored a request from the government to abandon a visit to Northern Ireland when she celebrated her first Jubilee.

Top brass in Westminster were spooked that she might come to harm after a bomb attempt ahead of her appearance at the Ulster University campus in Coleraine.

The monarch was on a tour of the UK to celebrate her Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of service, in 1977, with Northern Ireland the last port of call in her schedule.

Sir William Heseltine, her former private secretary, has revealed in a new book that Her Majesty insisted on attending, even though it meant her flying in a helicopter for the first time to avoid a potential IRA bomb threat by road.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, on arrival at the New University of Ulster, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, during her Silver Jubilee tour

He said: “Security wouldn’t allow the visit to go ahead if she got there by any other means.

“Merlyn Rees, the home secretary, was very worried and I think he’d have been very pleased if the Queen had called it off.

“But she was determined to visit all parts of the United Kingdom in her Jubilee year.”

Read more Silk hanging used at Queen’s coronation to be auctioned

The Queen first flew into Hillsborough Castle, her Northern Irish residence, where she held an investiture, a lunch and then a reception for 2,500 people, with an emphasis on those hardest hit by the Troubles.

She later held a further reception back on the royal yacht Britannia, before it sailed overnight to anchor off Portrush.

Flowers are given to the Queen from the crowd when she arrived at the University of Ulster in Coleraine only minutes after being told by the Provisional IRA to stay away because bombs had been planted

But Sir William said the event was in danger of being called off after a small bomb explosion at the Queen’s first port of call, the new Ulster University campus in Coleraine, sent the home secretary in “even more of a panic”.

He added: “He gave way only at the insistence of Her Majesty herself...”

Sir William was interviewed by celebrated author Robert Hardman for his latest book, Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II.

Among the revelations included in it are how the Queen shrugged off various life-threatening incidents from republican terror groups during the Troubles.

Mr Hardman wrote: “It was less than two years since the murder of Lord Mountbatten and terrorism was a constant threat.

“Just one month before, the IRA had detonated a 7lb bomb designed to kill the Queen as she opened Scotland’s Sullom Voe oil terminal with the King of Norway.

“It actually went off while she was on the premises, though few noticed, since it exploded inside a building 500 yards away from the royal guests, during the national anthems.

“It was only after the authorised history of MI5 was released in 2009 that it was revealed the IRA had arranged two bombs, but the bomber had never collected the second one from his handlers.”

The author also told how Her Majesty — who is next month set to become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service — was told by then prime minister Margaret Thatcher not to cut short a holiday in the States after the Brighton bomb in 1984.

Mr Hardman wrote: “While the Queen was paying a private visit to the USA to look at racehorses, she received the news that the IRA had attempted to kill Mrs Thatcher at the Conservative Party Conference in Brighton.

“A bomb planted inside her hotel had killed five people just before 3am on 12 October. On hearing the news, the Queen told her officials to establish contact with Downing Street and prepare for her immediate return.

“Charles Anson, then working at the British embassy in Washington, was attached to the royal entourage.

“He recalls that it took some time to track down the prime minister at her emergency safe house in the middle of the night.

“She was delighted to hear from her monarch, though, and determined to remain cheerful despite having avoided assassination.

“As Anson explains: ‘Finally, we got through to Mrs Thatcher, whose first words were something like, ‘I hope you are having a nice time.’

“She gave very firm advice that the Queen should not come home: ‘Please don’t consider coming back, because then the terrorists will think they have won.’ That sort of thing.”

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II by Robert Hardman is on sale now