Queen was ready to shake hand of Gerry Adams during historic visit to Republic of Ireland, new book claims

New book reveals behind-the-scenes move by palace

The Queen shakes hands with then Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness watched by then First Minister Peter Robinson in June 2012

The Queen was prepared to shake the hand of Gerry Adams during her historic visit to the Republic — but Sinn Fein didn’t want to do it.

That’s the claim in a new book charting the life of Her Majesty.

For The Palace Papers, Tina Brown interviewed the BBC’s Andrew Marr, who revealed the secret proposal.

He was told about it by then Irish president Mary McAleese, who was in office during May 2011’s royal tour, which Marr described as the “biggest political success of her reign”.

“President McAleese told Marr that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had been ‘prepared to go further’ and shake hands with the leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, but Sinn Fein didn’t want to do it,’’ said Brown.

“There was hope till the last moment to bring them round, but their seats at the State dinner in Dublin remained empty.”

Sinn Fein said: “At the time of the visit... Sinn Fein set out publicly our reasons for not attending the event in Dublin Castle.

“Before the visit Gerry Adams expressed his hope that some good would come from it. And some did.

“The following year Martin McGuinness met the English Queen along with Michael D Higgins, the President of Ireland.

“The presence of the president along with the English monarch was of pivotal importance.

“Since then Sinn Fein leaders... have met with members of the British monarchy.”

The visit was the first time a British monarch had set foot in the Republic, and it featured a number of symbolic events.

The trip culminated in a headline-grabbing moment at the State dinner at Dublin Castle, where the Queen opened her speech with a cúpla focal — a few words in Irish.

It was met with rapturous applause, and President McAleese was seen to mouth “wow”.

Then PM David Cameron described the visit as a “game-changer” in Anglo-Irish relations.

A year later Sinn Fein’s deputy first minister Martin McGuinness shook hands with the Queen in Belfast.

Mr McGuinness told the Queen their meeting was a “powerful signal that peace-building requires leadership”.

Mr Adams said he very much welcomed that meeting.

He told reporters: “It brings our journey of relationship building within this island and between these islands onto a new plane.

“I think the vast majority of unionists will be pleased this happened because they know it was essentially a real gesture towards their sense of identity and their sense of allegiance.

“It was a good thing for him to do and I commend him for it.”

The Palace Papers by Tina Brown is on sale now