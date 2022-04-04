Quireboys still singing following founding member’s shock exit

We won’t let NI fans down, says keyboard player

The show must go on. The Quireboys have refused to let down their Belfast fans despite axing their lead singer last week.

Just days ago, they parted ways with the group’s founder and frontman Spike after sending him a letter — and will now continue with no original members.

The new Quireboys line-up without Spike

They are set to play the Empire this Friday, having performed gigs in France at the weekend.

One of the remaining stars in the band is Banbridge-born and Tandragee-raised Keith Weir, who plays keyboards and piano.

He told Sunday Life: “I was a signatory of the letter, for sure. I can’t say too much.

“There’s been a few issues over the years and it’s just come to a head.

“We’re definitely going to be there in Belfast. Griff [Guy Griffin] our guitar player will be singing.

Keith with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

“We had to do that on the Monsters of Rock cruise in America as well, so we have already been through this a few times and done a couple of big festivals in Sweden without him.

“It’s just basically come to the point where we’ve just had to go our separate ways.

“It’s not great. I don’t like it, but we have to move on. Even though he’s a founding member, we’ve got to move on with our own thing.

“We’ve got a lot of options to play a lot of different material. We’ve got so many options that Griff has written and more recent albums that we’ve never had the chance to play, so we’re going to be doing all of that plus all the main songs.”

The long-running English rockers were founded in 1984 by Spike — real name Jonathan Gray.

But the music business was stunned when The Quireboys posted a statement alongside a photo of the new line-up last Tuesday.

The Quireboys line-up before Spike was axed

It said: “The Quireboys have parted company with Spike and will continue as a five-piece with all other current members.”

Spike then responded on social media, writing “Just to clarify, I have received a letter from three of my band members informing me that my services are no longer required to sing or perform with them.

“I will release an official statement shortly but for now, my sincere apologies go out to you all and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all my fans who are supporting me through this difficult time.

“Many of you I have known for years and consider my friends. Thank you for your love and support. Rest assured, I will see you at the bar very soon.

“The Quireboys founder, only original member and singer, God bless, Spike x.”

Keith, who has been with the group more than 20 years, told Sunday Life he and his remaining bandmates feel that they “must go on” despite some fans expressing their disappointment online.

The rocker has not lost his dulcet Ulster accent despite all his years away, living in the likes of Los Angeles and London, with him now settled in Dorset in England. Along the way, Keith (53) has mixed it with the likes of Guns ‘n’ Roses (“Axl Rose is a good guy, he’s lovely”) and Def Leppard. “I’ve been working with Joe Elliott for a while now and it’s been great working with him. It’s always lovely to bump into [Belfast-born] Viv [Campbell] as well. We all know each other and it’s great,” he said.

When it comes to homegrown acts, he was just as gushing. He said: “[Stiff Little Fingers], I love them. Listen, my whole thing growing up was The Undertones and Stiff Little Fingers. I was mad for it.

“I just loved all those bands from Northern Ireland. It was just brilliant back in the day, wasn’t it?

“I was born in 1969, so it kept me out of a whole lot of bother. The music thing was fantastic.”

Keith, who is also in the band Down ‘n’ Outz with Joe Elliott, agreed that for the size of Northern Ireland, it really punches above its weight in terms of the musical talent it has produced, and he paid particular tribute to friends Bap Kennedy and Steve Strange, who died in recent years.

He said: “Me and Paul [Guerin, The Quireboys guitarist] played with Bap for a long time over the years, bless him. We miss Bap. It did my head in. It was just horrible, so sad.

“We hung around together a lot in London and me and Paul worked alongside him for a long time — all his solo stuff and working with Steve Earle and everything.

“That was back in 1996, but I had wonderful times with Bap. His death was very upsetting. We all loved Bap and he was such a great songwriter, one of the best and seriously underrated.

“Steve Strange was also a friend of mine who passed recently, and that was also so upsetting.”

Keith was born into a farming background, but his dad also had a love of music and performing with showbands and at parties, while his mum played piano.

He said his parents “always encouraged” him in his chosen path.

He added: “My career has been a complete blast, honest to goodness. We’ve done some great shows with The Quireboys.

“Then there have been shows like Donnington... playing with Def Leppard. I’ve been working with Joe since 2009.

“Things like that are unreal. Coming back to play with them at the Odyssey 27 years after going to see them at the Ulster Hall as a kid... getting up with them and playing some piano was lovely.

“It’s just been amazing and fantastic. You have to remember I grew up on a farm in Co Down.”

- The Quireboys play the Empire Music Hall in Belfast on April 8. Tickets available from Ticketmaster