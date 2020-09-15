Racist Newry thug who beat up his girlfriend jailed for eight months

Nicholas Parkes (30) of St Mary Street, Newry jailed after being convicted at the city's magistrates court of offences including beating up his girlfriend and racially abusing a police officer.

This is the violent thug who beat up his girlfriend and also racially abused a police officer.

Jealous bully boy Nicholas Parkes was jailed for eight months after a court heard he lacerated the scalp of his girlfriend in a furious rage.

In a separate incident, Parkes also used the N-word in a rant against a police officer.

Details of the cases emerged at the city's magistrates court last week where Parkes admitted a series of charges including assaulting his partner, possessing drugs and criminal damage.

Parkes (30), of St Mary Street in Newry, viciously attacked his girlfriend on November 22 last year. The court heard that in addition to her scalp injury she suffered two black eyes and bruises across her entire body.

She initially claimed she had fallen down the stairs and twice refused offers by police to take her to hospital for treatment but later made a full statement outlining how he threw her to the ground and attacked her when she had returned home from a pub.

He also smashed her phone but bought her a new one only to smash it 30 minutes later saying he "did not like her being on Facebook to other boys".

Defence barrister Bobby Rae said: "He is now thoroughly ashamed of himself."

Parkes was also sentenced over a separate matter which happened on July 13 after he was arrested for a breach of bail and taken into custody.

He became aggressive and racially abusive, threatening and shouting the N-word twice at an officer before spitting on the cell wall.

Defence said that Parkes had been intoxicated. "When he was being arrested, he struggled, it kicked off and he saw someone of a different colour and stupidly shouted out the comment," explained Mr Rae.

"He (Parkes) does not have a deep-seated racist or prejudiced nature, rather he just blurted it out and I say that without trying to minimise it."

He said Parkes, who has a long criminal record, had suffered mental health issues as well as alcohol and substance abuse problem but was trying to get his life in order.

Parkes was jailed for eight months and fined £150. Two suspended sentences were also activated.