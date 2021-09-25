Rainbows galore as Omagh defies protest to toast Pride

The event saw hundreds of people from all walks of life marching to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Credit: Press Eye

Revellers were out in force in Omagh yesterday. Credit: Press Eye

Omagh held its first ever Pride parade on Saturday. Credit: Press Eye

OMAGH was awash with sound and colour on Saturday as the Tyrone town held its first ever Pride parade.

Hundreds of people decked out in rainbow flags and colourful outfits marched through the town centre accompanied by drag queens, musicians and representatives from Sinn Féin and the Green Party.

The parade began and ended at the South West Region College car park on Mountjoy Street in the town and was followed by live music and entertainment.

As the parade moved through Market Street in Omagh, it passed a tiny protest from far-right ultra-nationalist group Síol na hÉireann.

Fronted by leader Niall McConnell, the group held aloft a statue of the Virgin Mary and repeatedly said Hail Marys as the procession passed them by.

Some members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies stood in front of the protest waving pride flags and setting off rape alarms in a bid to drown out and obstruct the religious protest.

Last week the same group held a protest at a Pride event in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, at which ex-IRA gunrunner Gerry McGeough was punched in the face by a woman as he said the rosary.

Mr McGeough (63) later described those parading as “glorifying the sin of sodomy” and lambasted Sinn Féin for taking part in the event.

He later suffered a heart attack following the assault and spent several days in hospital but had vowed to attend the Omagh Pride event despite being unwell.

However, Síol na Éireann’s Mr McConnell said Mr McGeough had been too unwell to attend.