Rapist refuses to comment and slams door on Sunday Life reporter

Jonathan Doherty was spooked when he saw our photographer

In court much was said about rapist Jonathan Doherty’s regret and remorse but when we gave him a chance to speak to the women he preyed on as little girls — he refused.

The encounter at his home was brief and the child sex offender appeared clearly surprised by our visit.

We asked him a simple question — what he would say to his victims?

His response, we didn’t get one. He spotted our snapper, then shut the door in our face.

Linda Williamson and Toni Harrison are not one bit surprised by their abuser’s reaction.

“I don’t think he is sorry, not for a second. In my eyes he’s a monster,’’ says Linda.

At his sentencing the court was told Doherty fully accepts Linda and Toni’s accounts of what happened, although denied any recollection of playing a game that included nappy changing.

Not only sorry for the abuse, but Doherty also apologised for the long-term psychological damage his sick actions caused.

His victims are grateful he pleaded guilty in the end, but they feel it’s all a front.

“I would never call anyone bad. But after seeing him in court, he is the scum of the Earth. It’s sad that people like him exist in our society,’’ admits Linda.

Doherty has carved out a life for himself and is well known in a community that is oblivious to his past.

It has also emerged he is also a member of the Apprentice Boys in Co Londonderry.

Sunday Life understands he is the chaplain of the Campsie Club — but that is about to change.

The Loyal Order has now been told about his catalogue of sex crimes which began when he was just 10 years old and have been in touch with survivor Linda.

“Whoever I was speaking to said Jonathan denied being on the list (sex offenders’ register) and that’s why they wanted to confirm what happened.

“It was something he took pride in. Every year he would have paraded. He was the chaplain, and read bits out of the Bible.

“I don’t want to bash the Apprentice Boys. They have acted swiftly and are cutting ties with him.”

Sunday Life contacted the Apprentice Boys and they indicated the wheels are already in motion to boot Doherty out.

“Action will be taken. The rules of our association is that any individual member who is convicted of what you are referring to or placed on a sex offenders, list they will be automatically expelled,’’ says a spokesman.