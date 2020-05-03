Real IRA bomber linked to Quinn intimidation delivering PPE to hospitals

A convicted Real IRA bomber linked to the intimidation of directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has been delivering PPE to hospitals and care homes in Fermanagh and Cavan.

John Connolly, who police suspect was the masked man pictured issuing threats against company bosses, has been handing out consignments of breathing respirators, face-masks, protective suits and overalls.

The 44-year-old, from Newtownbutler, was jailed for 14 years in 2000 after being caught with a 220lb Real IRA mortar bomb the day before Remembrance Sunday.

While in prison, Connolly was Real IRA leader and organised a dissident republican rooftop protest against prison conditions. He was freed in 2007, and after drifting away from politics is now chairman of the Cavan branch of Republican Sinn Fein, which is the political wing of the Continuity IRA.

Cops on both sides of the border have linked people with terror connections to the intimidation of QIH directors and torture of Kevin Lunney.

In a 2011 interview with Sunday Life, Connolly insisted he was no longer involved in violence, saying: "When I got out of jail in 2007 I broke all contact with the IRA. If I am guilty of anything it is of being a proud, unrepentant Irish republican." But in the years since, the PSNI and gardai have become increasingly concerned he has returned to militant republicanism.