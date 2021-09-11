Red Hands in dreamland

All-conquering Tyrone crowned champions after Croke Park masterclass

Tyrone fans (from left) Aoife McNally, Jacob and Georgia McIlwaine pose out of a car window as they celebrate

Tyrone fans at McAleer’s Bar in Dungannon (from left) Flicks Tennyson, Richard Donnelly, Padraig Corrigan, Maria Fox, Colm Muldoon and Teresa Little

TYRONE fans are celebrating after the Red Hands brought the Sam Maguire back to Ulster after a thrilling All-Ireland football final.

The wait for an end to the famous Mayo ‘curse’ goes on for the men from the west after they were beaten 0-15 to 2-14 at Croke Park in Dublin by the Ulstermen who won their first All-Ireland title for 13 years.

Fans poured out on to the streets in jubilant scenes across Co Tyrone, and a cavalcade of cars of cheering fans bearing Tyrone flags drove through Dungannon, the home of this year’s county football champions.

At McAleer’s bar in the town, fans roared home the Red Hands before the final whistle sparked wild celebrations.

Deputy First Minister and proud Tyrone woman Michelle O’Neill congratulated the team on their memorable victory.

Releasing a joint statement with First Minister Paul Givan, she said: “Congratulations to Tyrone Seniors on winning the All-Ireland and bringing the Sam Maguire home after 13 years.

“In a time of uncertainty they gave the people of Tyrone hope, positivity and a cause for optimism.

“I am immensely proud of all the players, management and those who have played a part in this incredible result.

“Particularly delighted for my neighbour Padraig Hampsey, a fantastic captain, Tír Eoghain abú! (Tyrone forever!)”

First Minister Givan added: “It is great to see our local sportspeople excel, and the Tyrone team has certainly done that.”

Emerging from the stadium in Dublin, Gary O’Donnell, from Galbally, Co Tyrone, said he was feeling “absolutely brilliant”, despite his wife hailing from the rival county.

“My wife is from Mayo and she’s not answering her phone so I have to go and look for her — at least one of us will be happy going up the road,” he said.

Queen of country music and huge Tyrone fan Philomena Begley also spoke of her delight at the win, saying: “It was absolutely brilliant, oh my God, I’m over the moon surely to God! I’m in Scotland at the moment doing a few shows and normally I’d have been there with them.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t there this time but I was able to watch it on television and I sent out my congratulations to the team afterwards, I’ll be celebrating when I get back on Tuesday.”

Matthew Mullin, one half of Tyrone music duo Two Degrees who release a song every time the county make an All-Ireland final, was at the game and said the atmosphere was electric after the final whistle.

“It was unbelievable, I know a lot of the boys who play for Tyrone so I’m absolutely buzzing, everywhere across the county is jumping.

“We’ll be singing in Cookstown for the homecoming of the Sam Maguire about 6pm and at the same time we’ll be playing in Mulligan’s in the town so it’ll be unbelievable.”

Mayo have not won the senior football title since 1951, with some blaming an alleged curse placed on the team by an angry priest after allegedly not showing respect towards a funeral on their homecoming journey following that victory.

The story goes that the side would not win again under the curse until all the members of that team had died. The wife of the last surviving member, 95-year-old Paddy Prendergast has said he doesn’t believe in the curse.