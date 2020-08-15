Relatives of Omagh bomb victims lay floral tributes to mark darkest day

Flowers laid at the base a large glass memorial obelisk which incorporates a 'heart' motif within the glass on Market Street, Omagh, in memory to those killed 22 years today in the Omagh Bomb. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Floral tributes were laid by the families of the Omagh bomb victims on Saturday to remember those killed and injured in the worst atrocity of the Troubles.

On August 15, 1998, the Real IRA detonated a car bomb on Market Street killing 29 civilians, unborn twins, and injuring 220 others.

Twenty-two years on from the mass slaughter of innocents, their relatives continue to pay tribute to them.

Plans for a memorial service, which is held annually, had to be cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

Colan McCombe, whose mum Ann was one of the bombing victims, marked the sombre occasion at the town's memorial garden with a minute's silence at the time the bomb exploded back in 1998 - 3.10pm.

Michael Gallagher also remembered his 21-year-old son Aiden who was murdered in the blast.

"We marked the day as a family, laying a wreath for en at the Omagh memorial garden, and also laying one from the Omagh support group for all the dead and their relatives," explained Michael.

"There was no service this year because of coronavirus but that didn't stop us remembering our son in our own way. We also put flowers at Aiden's grave, like we always do."

Although the Omagh bomb occurred 22 years ago the memories of that dark day remain rooted in Michael's mind.

He can vividly recall finding out about Aiden's death and the immediate pain that followed and which still endures to this day.

That is why he was so outraged to learn of politicians coming out in support of a council motion criticising the extradition of dissident republican Liam Campbell to face arms charges in Lithuania. The 58-year-old was found by a civil court to have been liable for the bombing.

SDLP and Sinn Fein politicians on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council initially backed the motion, but they then performed a U-turn following criticism from the families of those killed.

"It was shocking really to find out that the council were supporting Liam Campbell, I was lost for words to tell you the truth," added Michael Gallagher.

"People need to remember that the men who bombed Omagh continued to be involved in other shootings and bombings afterwards.

"I was happy to see the decision reversed."

Campbell is facing extradition to Lithuania on charges of attempting to smuggle weapons from there into Ireland on behalf of the Real IRA.

The Co Louth man has been fighting attempts to bring him there since his arrest in the south more than three years ago.

His supporters argue that he should not be transferred on human rights grounds as Lithuanian jails have been condemned internationally for the treatment of inmates.

They also point to how his younger brother Michael Campbell had his conviction for attempting to buy arms in the country overturned in 2013.

The 48-year-old spent two years in prison in Lithuania before its courts quashed the guilty verdict.