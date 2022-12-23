Relive the glory days of festive television with Portadown producer’s one-off show

A Portadown man’s cracker idea for a festive TV show will see millions taking a trip down memory lane on Christmas Day.

A nostalgic look back at the golden days of festive telly over the last five decades is to be served up in a one-off programme created by Northern Irish producer Simon Proctor.

He has been living and breathing Christmas TV since June after Channel 5 commissioned his idea for the 90-minute Greatest Ever Christmas Day Telly programme.

The one-off archive show looks back to the glory days of movie premieres, entertainment extravaganzas, big soap storylines and favourite comedies.

Simon, a freelance producer who lives in London, has worked on some of TV’s biggest shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, Noel’s Christmas Presents, the Royal Variety Show and our own Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

He said: “It is the first time that I have had an idea that was entirely my own accepted for a big network.

“I have been living and breathing Christmas since June, and we only finished the show in early December.

“The show looks at some of the biggest TV Christmas shows from the 70s, 80s and 90s, up until today.

“As you’d expect, there’s Morecambe and Wise, The Two Ronnies, Mike Yarwood, Hilda Ogden leaving Coronation Street and Den giving Angie divorce papers in EastEnders through to big movie premieres and Roy Walker and other gameshow hosts.

“We also have Terry Wogan interviewing Sue Ellen from Dallas by satellite and Dame Edna’s third star-packed Audience With.

“We had hours and hours of footage and so much brilliant TV.”

A host of celebrities appear on the show talking about their favourite TV memories, including Northern Ireland’s very own star of Christmas past Julian Simmons.

A Coronation Street Christmas special

Julian, who for years helped parents get their little ones to bed on Christmas Eve with his live Santa updates on UTV, flew to London recently to be interviewed for the show.

Simon said: “We try to explain to the rest of the country who this legend is that was such a big part of Northern Ireland’s Christmas for so many years.

“Julian came over to London to do the interview and, needless to say, he was a hoot and charmed everybody he met. We could’ve filled 10 minutes with his festive tales alone.”

Delighted to be back on our TV screens on Christmas Day for the first time in three years, Julian said he was still stopped in the street by people who missed his Santa updates and hilarious soap intros at Christmas.

He added: “I used to quite enjoy doing the Santa flashes. People loved it.

“There would have been three in total, with the final one at 8.30pm featuring advice from the North Pole that anyone not in bed would not get a visit from Santa, which sent the kids scrambling up the stairs like bats out of hell.

“People tell me they used to listen to it as a kid and took it all on board.

“I used to have my Christmas dinner and then appear on TV looking like a stuffed turkey in a butcher’s window.”

Julian, who left ITV last year, said he was thrilled to be back on our screens in the new Christmas special this year.

He added: “It was very nice to be asked. Part of the show looks at various presenters and how they coped working over Christmas.

“I think it is going to be great fun to watch.”

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley provides the voiceover for the show, which includes chats with a host of celebrities including Hi-de-Hi’s Ruth Madoc, who sadly passed away on December 11.

Other stars reminiscing about Christmas TV include Ricky Tomlinson (The Royle Family), Gary Davies (Top of the Pops), Anita Harris (Woolworths ads) and Brian Capron (Richard Hillman from Coronation Street).

Best Ever Christmas Day Telly, Channel 5, Christmas Day, 9.25pm