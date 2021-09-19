Retired detective ‘on camera’ during assault, court told

Newtownards Magistrates Court also heard that a co-accused who is a serving officer faces “an internal complaint.”

Defence counsel Craig Patton told the court that in a video recorded by a teenager on his mobile phone, he makes comments that 49-year-old retired Detective Inspector Pamela Colville is “going to grab” the male victim and also that her co-accused Joanne Adair (53) “just got hit in the face.”

Retired Det Insp Colville, who was a senior investigator in the Public Protection branch of the PSNI, faces two charges arising from an incident outside the primary school on March 18 last year — common assault of a male and disorderly behaviour. Charged alongside Colville, who is now living in north Down, is 29-year-old serving police officer Amy McDowell, with an address c/o PSNI headquarters on the Knock Road and 53-year-old Joanne Adair, from Beverley Way in Ards.

While McDowell faces a single count of disorderly behaviour, Adair is charged with assault and using disorderly behaviour.

During a brief mention of the case against all three defendants on Tuesday, their defence counsel Craig Patton revealed there was a video recording of the alleged incident and told District Judge Mark Hamill the PPS objected to the audio commentary of the witness being played in addition to the visuals. Mr Patton further revealed there had been what he described as “an internal complaint” against Constable McDowell.

Lodging an application for a press ban on reporting the case, he outlined how there had been “an incident at Miss Colville’s house” where someone had “caused some damage,” asking DJ Hamill for an interim reporting restriction while he awaits a full “risk assessment report.”

Refusing the application out of hand, the judge said he had “no power” to put a no publicity order in place and as the PPS lawyer highlighted, the case was already in the public domain. DJ Hamill said he would review the case next week ahead of the contest scheduled for the end of the month.