Rev Ian Paisley’s friend in the House of Commons

Tory MP Andrea’s daughter Cookie struck up ‘great little’ relationship with ex-DUP leader

Tory MP Andrea Leadsom has revealed her daughter struck up a close friendship with the late DUP leader Ian Paisley in the House of Commons.

Mrs Leadsom was elected in 2010, when her youngster Charlotte — given the pet name Cookie — was just six years old.

The mum-of-three said that adjusting to life as an MP “was a shock to the system for me” and “perhaps even more so for the kids”.

But she said that her daughter soon began to enjoy Parliament, where they would “meet for a quick hot chocolate after school in the Pugin Room, the grand tea room for MPs and peers”.

She added: “The staff there took a shine to Cookie and there was one particular waitress from Northern Ireland with whom she would love to chat.

“Another friend she made in the House of Commons was a very different Northern Ireland character, Reverend Ian Paisley.

“There is a strange, rather dismal room in Parliament near Central Lobby called the Family Room. It’s not exactly kid-friendly, decked out as it is, like the rest of the Palace of Westminster, in grand wallpaper and heavy curtains.

“But it has a TV and a rocking chair up one end, and toys and building blocks and dolls houses and books for the kids at the other.

“Cookie would run into the Family Room, switch all the lights on, and often the Rev Ian Paisley would be sat in the rocking chair snoozing with the TV on.

“He never minded — they would sit together and chat. By the time of his death in 2014 they had a great little friendship.”

The former Cabinet member, who twice ran for leadership of the Conservatives, has published a book about her life in politics called Snakes And Ladders.

Dame Andrea (59) also revealed it was a mystery male DUP member of Parliament who tipped her off about the famous incident where Speaker John Bercow was accused of calling her a “stupid woman” during a hot-tempered exchange in the House.

She said: “Soon after I returned to the Leader’s Office, I received a note from a doorkeeper asking that I urgently call one of our DUP colleagues.

“He told me, ‘I’m sorry to say that when the Speaker sat down after your altercation in the chamber, I distinctly saw him mouth “stupid woman” at you’.

He added that one of his constituents, who had been watching proceedings had contacted him to say they had also seen the speaker mutter those words.

Ms Leadsom said: “I thanked him and considered what to do.

“I returned to the chamber and stood by the Speaker’s chair. ‘Excuse me, Mr Speaker.’ He turned. ‘Yes?’ ‘I understand that, following your speech from the chair this morning, as you sat down you mouthed “stupid woman” at me, and this was seen by a member who has drawn it to my attention.’

“His face contorted with fury as he launched into a stage-whispered rant, saying that he would not be challenged by me, that it was up to him how to manage the chamber and that he would continue to behave as he wished when, in his opinion, the government had done something wrong.

“I asked him how he could justify using the words ‘stupid woman’, but having said his piece, he turned his head away and started talking to his clerk on the other side of the chair, serving me up a bit of my own medicine. I was dismissed and stood there seething for a moment before leaving the chamber.”