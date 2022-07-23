Revealed: Antrim thug from ‘kill all Catholics’ viral video choked woman unconscious

Jordan Hanna is due to be sentenced for assault

A sectarian thug who threatened to “kill all dirty, stinking Catholics” in a viral video has over 30 convictions and is awaiting sentencing for choking a woman until she became unconscious, Sunday Life can reveal.

Bully boy Jordan Hanna (34) hit the headlines after a self-shot video of him threatening to kill “Fenian b******s” on a Twelfth march was widely shared online.

The PSNI has launched a hate crime investigation.

It can now be revealed Hanna is a petty criminal due to be sentenced later this year for attacking the woman.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage in June.

The court heard Hanna grabbed his victim by the throat during a row last September before pushing her against a wall and choking her.

“When she regained consciousness her face was covered in blood and she had wounds to her face and her glasses were smashed,’’ said a prosecutor.

During police interview the woman beater “made the case of self-defence” and accepted he had pushed her, but initially denied choking her.

Hanna, of Tower Way, Antrim, told Sunday Life: “That’s got nothing to do with the video stuff, most of my convictions are all driving offences. My case was self-defence but I was advised to plead guilty.

“I was told not to challenge it because there was only the two of us there and it was basically my word against hers and I’m a lot bigger than her.

“I was told I was better off just pleading guilty.”

Last week the livestream video he posted online rapidly went viral, being shared thousands of times.

In the video Hanna says: “You f*****g Fenian b******s! You dirty, stinking, f*****g Fenian b******s, I’ll kill every one of youse, f*** youse.”

Jordan Hanna in the video where he launched a tirade against Catholics

The former pet shop worker is now being probed by police over a potential hate crime. He claims he and his parents have been threatened as a result of his vile comments.

“It’s calmed down now, hopefully it’s the same for my parents and their shop, but I haven’t spoken to them so I don’t know and I don’t work there,’’ he added.

“They were receiving calls non-stop with people saying all sorts. I was getting a lot of abuse too and there is still the odd one, but it’s calmed down a bit now.”

Following widespread anger sparked by the video, Hanna issued a grovelling apology on social media.

He said: “So everyone is seeing the video going about of me losing the head.

“You’re only seeing one side of a story and it’s a few seconds — that video is 18 minutes long of them threatening me and my friends and I snapped.

“That’s no excuse. I should have known better I should of (sic) done what I normally do laugh it off, call them p****s and get on with enjoying myself.

“If anyone personally knows me knows I get on with both sides. I apologise for any grief or hurt I’ve caused.”

He claimed “Catholic friends” had reached out to console him over the incident, and revealed he was in therapy.

He also claimed he was taking prescribed medication, which did not mix well with the alcohol he consumed over the Twelfth.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week he also claimed to have received death threats “from Provos”.

He said: “It shouldn’t have happened and anyone who knows me knows I’m not like that.

“Now I have Provos trying to figure out where I am so they can come and get me. They are threatening to shoot me — and there’s constant threats to kill me.”

Hanna, whose bail address was given as Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill, is due to be sentenced for assault and criminal damage in September.