Revealed: Nearly £32m spent on checkpoints for goods entering NI since introduction of protocol

Almost £32million has been spent on checkpoints for goods entering Northern Ireland since the introduction of the protocol.

The figure, revealed by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), covers the technology and personnel needed at five points of entry.

These are the ports of Belfast, Larne, Warrenpoint and Foyle, along with Belfast International Airport.

The checkpoints, which began operation in January last year, are needed to carry out what are known as sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks on animals, agricultural products and food.

They came into force with the protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market, avoiding the need for a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

Each SPS procedure can involve up to three checks on the cargo’s documentation, the identity of the commercial seal on the load and a physical check on the cargo.

The cost of setting up each of the checkpoints was revealed by Defra minister Mark Spencer in response to a written parliamentary question by Labour MP Ruth Cadbury.

“A total of £15.3m capital, £16.4m resource and £1.7m depreciation has been expended to the end of August 2022 on the provision of the infrastructure, IT systems and personnel for the work necessary to carry out the required SPS checks at Northern Ireland’s points of entry as a result of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he said.

Edwin Poots

Mr Spencer also said that just over £22m had been spent building and operating SPS checks and border control points at the Port of Dover.

In February, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered officials to suspend the checks at the five points of entry. But the ministerial direction was suspended pending the outcome of a legal challenge as to whether his decision was legal.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has criticised the checks, claiming they cost Northern Ireland £2.5m every day, while Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said Mr Poots was attempting to interfere with domestic and international law. Last month, the EU offered to reduce the number of checks on goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland to what it described as “near invisible”.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic said the bloc would look at making physical checks only “when there is a reasonable suspicion of illegal trade smuggling, illegal drugs, dangerous toys or poisoned food”.