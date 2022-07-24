Revealed: Recent £4.5m bid to reboot George Best hotel in Belfast city centre failed

Property firm’s offer was rejected

A property firm recently offered up to £4.5m to restart plans to open a George Best-themed hotel in Belfast.

Bedford Hotel Limited, the company behind the hotel proposal in the landmark Scottish Mutual Building in the city centre, was placed into administration in 2020.

It had debts of around £12m, including £4.7m owed to a large number of “bedroom investors”, some of whom had put in their life savings.

It is believed around 70% of the construction work had already been completed.

The Sunday Independent has learned the Martin Property Group offered in May to pay between £4m and £4.5m to acquire the debts of Bedford Hotel Limited and fund the completion of the hotel.

However, the offer was refused by the hotel company’s largest creditor, and a court order last month granted administrators permission to sell the Belfast building.

Paul Martin of Martin Property Group wrote to the administrators in May with the offer.

“There are a wide range of conservation, planning and listed building complications with this project and it is most certainly not a straightforward undertaking to complete the necessary onsite works,” wrote Mr Martin.

“Lyell Trading Limited need to be realistic in terms of what the asset is actually worth if it was to be placed on the open market.

“For us to acquire the debt of Lyell Trading Limited and deal with the eventual multitude issues and unforeseen/potentially wide range of costs which will arise, we would be prepared to offer in the region of £4-4.5m.”

However, the offer was declined, and the court ruling clears the way for a sale.

Michael Lennon, managing director of Kroll, revealed the building will be put on the open market in “the coming days”.

“The initial marketing process is likely to begin swiftly given an already high level of interest received to date. This is to ensure that all interested parties are afforded the chance to fully assess the opportunity and undertake the required due diligence,” he said.

“There are already a large number of prospective buyers that have registered their interest in the opportunity.”

Among those expected to make a bid are a group of the “bedroom investors”, who have teamed up with Lawrence Kenwright in an effort to fulfil his original plan to open the hotel.

Spokesman Stephen Kearney said they were hopeful of success.

“While we understand that legally we have lost the right to the hotel’s units after the High Court’s judgment made our interests less important than those of the first charge lender, we nonetheless feel very strongly that we should have a clear run in achieving our aim of purchasing the building to recover our investment,” he said.

“As we’ve said before, the impact of the ruling has been profound, with some of our group now looking at losing their life savings, but there is an opportunity here and our resolve is stronger than ever to finish and open this hotel.”