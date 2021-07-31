Revellers celebrate three decades of Belfast pride

THE streets were buzzing on Saturday as revellers took to the city centre to celebrate the 30th annual Belfast Pride.

While the traditional parade couldn’t take because of Covid rules, the event was marked with a virtual celebration.

That didn’t stop people going out to the likes of the Smithfield and Union quarter, which has a long association with the LGBT community.

Among those sending their best wishes was Constable Paul Bloomer, co-chair of the PSNI LGBT staff support network.

“There are lots of important reasons why police participate in Pride, but the personal reasons are also important,” he said.

“I take part in Pride because when I was growing up, I didn’t see anybody like me in the police... so I used to think I was maybe the only person like me in Belfast. It’s really important that we stand out as role models, that we act as role models and that we show the young people in our community... that you can be a police officer regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis also sent his best wishes, tweeting: “I want to wish everyone a safe and happy virtual Belfast Pride.

“I’m proud that couples in Northern Ireland now rightly have access to the equivalent legal relationships and associated rights, protections and entitlements as couples living in the rest of the UK.”