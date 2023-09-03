Review: Is the ‘world’s best Ulster fry’ all it’s cracked up to be?

The beans divide opinion... but there’s no arguing with the rest

I used to think beans with a fry was a crime against the culinary arts — in Heinz sight I was wrong.

The debate about what constitutes the perfect Ulster Fry has raged since pork first sizzled in the pan in the glorious province.

Never mind the Act of Union or the Irish Question, the humble but hearty Ulster Fry has turned families and neighbours against each other in the pursuit of porky perfection.

To this day the mere mention of beans on a fry causes a furious colleague to become puce and spittle-flecked with rage.

John with head chef Stephen McDonald of McKee’s Country Store

As I was reared in London I am in no position to pontificate on this subject but I am qualified, dear reader, to stuff my face with meat and tell you all about it.

McKee’s Country Store, just outside Newtownards, Co Down, was crowned the winner of the first ever Ulster Fry World Championship at the Donaghadee Summer Festival this year.

Head chef Stephen McDonald whipped up what the judges thought was the best fry in front of a live audience of lip-smacking spectators.

​McKee’s is a sprawling 65-hectare farm to the north-west of Newtownards which boasts its very own grocery store, including a butcher, baker (sadly no candle-stick maker) and a delicatessen selling fruit, vegetables and dairy.

Egged on by photographer and dining companion for the day, Peter Morrison, I popped down to see what all the fuss was about and try the king of fries.

The restaurant was heaving when we arrived, with the queue winding out of the door but the efficient staff kept everything ticking along and we were sat at a table in no time.

The large breakfast consisted of two eggs, two pieces of bacon, two sausages, two soda, two potato bread, mushrooms, half a fried tomato and beans.

With two large fries on the way we sat back and enjoyed the glorious views of Strangford Lough, the din of a busy dining room and the cosy decor.

Sunday Life journalist John Toner getting tucked into the fry

Once it arrived my eyes were immediately drawn to the meat on the plate, no matter how good your bread and veg is, the meat is always the deciding factor.

The plump beef sausages glistened on the plate alongside thick slabs of back bacon and I knew I was going to be in for a treat.

The sausages were tender, meaty and juicy while the bacon was sliced to an almost perfect thickness; not so thick it becomes a pork chop and not so thin you can see through it, but somewhere in the middle.

Moving onto the breads, I had two pieces of soda and two slices of potato bread, both of which were fried rather than toasted or plain.

Colin McKee, owner of McKee’s Country Store, and head chef Stephen McDonald

As someone who grew up in England, the amount of bread (or baked products if you also count pancakes) has always put me off an Ulster Fry a bit. Sorry lads it’s just too much carbs.

But on this occasion I didn’t mind it as the potato bread was delicious and the soda farls, which I usually find rather heavy, were light and fluffy.

So far, so uncontroversial, but we then moved on to the areas of this award-winning fry which may cause yet more strife for Ulster.

The final three ingredients served with the large fry were half a fried tomato, mushrooms and baked beans, with the latter being served on the plate in a white ramekin.

John Toner after finishing off an Ulster fry from McKee’s Country Store

Now personally I’ve never been a fan of the fried tomato with a breakfast, it’s always boiling hot inside and the tomato juices make the bread soggy and are far too tangy.

Mushrooms are a ghost food and baked beans are nothing without chips to pour them over. I know, I’m a monster.

But, in the context of this breakfast the veg complemented well the meat and gave balance to what was a huge feed. So much so I didn’t eat again until dinner time that day.

Award-winning chef Stephen McDonald and owner Colin McKee came out to say hello after Peter and I scranned the lot.

Colin McKee of McKee’s Country Store and head chef Stephen McDonald with their prize

Mr McKee told Sunday Life: “It’s been very busy, a lot of people are coming up to sample the fries, it’s been really good.

“We’re usually busy enough as we have a good customer base but we had a lot of people in over the bank holiday weekend, even more than we would normally get on a weekend like that.

“I’m pleased about the award for Stephen who puts a lot of effort into what he does and all the staff who work so hard here, it’s a team effort.

“Our bakers, butchers and chefs, everybody, it’s nice for the staff to get recognition of the job they do with an award like this.”

Having had more than my fair share of fried foods over the years, I can safely say McKee’s was one of the best I’ve had and well worth a look if you ever find yourself in Co Down.