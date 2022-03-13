Rival unionists trying to undermine UUP, claims Doug Beattie

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has accused rival unionists of trying to create divisions in his party after details of a private meeting on unionist unity were leaked to Sunday Life.

A meeting organised by the Orange Order last Monday brought together DUP, UUP, PUP and TUV chiefs to discuss co-operation ahead of the Assembly election in May.

Top of the agenda, according to DUP sources, was encouraging voters to transfer among anti-Northern Ireland Protocol candidates.

They claimed the UUP would not support the strategy after academic research commissioned by the party, and costing thousands of pounds, found it was unattractive to voters.

But this has been rubbished by Mr Beattie, who described the meeting as private and questioned why details were leaked.

He believes the DUP is running scared of his party and fears losing seats to it in the May polls.

“We had research done on many issues and it did not indicate anything of the sort around an anti-protocol message. It actually indicated that people would like the protocol dealt with,” said Mr Beattie.

“Whoever is leaking this is not being honest and is attempting to undermine the UUP. Its seems as if it’s unity on their terms only.”

Mr Beattie said the research showed the public wanted a “confident, positive, inclusive unionism” and was “turned off by negativity”.

The Upper Bann MLA also claimed statistics showed the Ulster Unionists were more transfer-friendly than the DUP, with a ratio of two to one.

He called on unionists not to “circle the wagons” and stressed his party’s strategy was “not to the detriment of other parties”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told a Friday night anti-protocol rally in Crossgar of the need for greater co-operation in the Assembly election.

Agreeing to work with TUV leader Jim Allister to send a “strong message to Westminster”, he said he was reconsidering whether to run three DUP candidates in Lagan Valley so votes can be transferred to other parties.

Speaking about the meeting with other unionist leaders, Sir Jeffrey said: “We discussed the need for greater unity and cooperation in the election. That’s what I want to happen.”

But Ulster Unionist sources believe the DUP’s call for unity is down to its fear of haemorrhaging seats.

The latest opinion polls have the party on 19%, a drop of almost a third since the last election, with the UUP on 14% and TUV at 6%. If this played out at the polls, several DUP seats would be at risk, with the UUP and TUV the likely beneficiaries.

This was something hinted at by Mr Allister at his party’s conference in Cookstown yesterday.

He told delegates the TUV was fighting the election to win, not just make up the numbers.

“When we do [win], I can promise you one thing: Stormont will never be the same again,” said Mr Allister.

“By winning seats in this election we not only advance the cause of traditional unionism but we keep some others honest.”

Mr Allister called it “a most crucial election” and urged the party faithful “wipe the smile off our naysayers”.

The North Antrim MLA referred to rising poll numbers for TUV “inducing others to harden their stand” on the protocol and “sing off our hymn sheet”.

He added: “We’re in a great position where there is a rising tide of support for this party across this province.”

Turning to the Assembly, Mr Allister vowed to never be part of nominating a deputy first minister to “enthrone a Sinn Fein first minister”.

He added: “I can tell you this party will never be bridesmaid for Sinn Fein. My challenge today to other unionist leaders: will they assure the unionist people of the same?”