Road deaths in Northern Ireland drop because of coronavirus lockdown

REDUCED traffic on Northern Ireland roads during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown has contributed to a drop in road deaths in Northern Ireland.

Assistant chief constable John Roberts said it did not lead to increased speeding and also rejected claims that detections of drivers 'over the limit' amounts to "pot luck".

ACC Roberts said: "Covid-19 has clearly played a large part in there being less traffic on the roads, particularly between March and June. With less traffic on the roads we expect fewer collisions.

"This year to date there has been a reduction overall of 108 in the total number of persons who were killed or seriously injured.

"That is down from 481 last year to 373 this year."

The revelation came as a Stormont scrutiny committee was told that at times in April and May, traffic on the country's road networks halved.

But Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins said she had heard "because there was less traffic on the road, people were more inclined to speed. Did the police notice that?"

ACC Roberts replied: "There is no strong evidence base about speeding over lockdown. I am aware that members of the public may feel that but our stats show that overall detections were down."

The Newry and Armagh MLA went on: "Maybe that was because there was less traffic" and Mr Roberts confirmed: "Yes, there was less traffic."

DUP MLA David Hilditch, deputy chair of the Infrastructure Committee which includes road safety issues, said: "There is a worry that drink driving is still very prevalent in the community. Are there still specific roadblocks? I feel that it is pot luck at times. Gone are the days of the old breathalysers. There were road stops throughout Northern Ireland on certain weekends at night."

Chief inspector Diane Pennington replied: "I reassure you that in NI we are the only part of the UK that has legislation to do authorised vehicle checkpoints. Every vehicle can be stopped and the driver required to provide a specimen of breath.

"In a way, it is as close as we come to random breath testing. That is something that we use all year round, but we really focus on it at Christmas."