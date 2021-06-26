Road racers hunted after car forced into a ditch to avoid crash in Co Down

NEAR-MISS: The car that was forced into a ditch

Police are hunting for the drivers of two cars who nearly caused a fatal crash while racing on a Co Down road.

The incident happened on the Carrowdore Road, near the village of Greyabbey, on Friday evening, forcing a man to take emergency evasive action.

Police in Ards and north Down said he was driving from Greyabbey at around 5.30pm when he was confronted by two racers taking up each side of the road.

The motorist was forced to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision, leaving his Peugeot hatchback lying in a ditch just inches from a stone pillar.

Fortunately, some passers-by were able to help him from the vehicle. He was unhurt but very shaken, according to a police statement.

Investigating officers have asked anyone who was in the area at the time and spotted the two cars driving dangerously to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting the reference number 01506 for June 25.

Separately, there was a serious collision between a milk tanker and a car in Co Antrim yesterday.

The crash happened on the Straid Road, near Ballycastle, at around 8.30am. The road remained closed for the rest of the day.

Fire appliances and two ambulances were sent to the scene, with one person taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the Air Ambulance. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Yesterday also saw the police stop a stolen Volkswagen Golf with a stringer trap after it was spotted driving erratically on the M1 and in Ballynahinch.

It was taken from the Beechmount Walk area of west Belfast and driven onto the motorway before eventually being tracked through Newcastle and Dundrum, where the stinger device was deployed.

Police said in a statement that the vehicle came to a stop as it headed in the direction of Seaforde. Four men were seen getting out.

The occupants, aged 21, 19, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. They remained in police custody yesterday evening, with the PSNI appealing for further information.