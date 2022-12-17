Robin Swann’s Twitter tormentor avoids jail

Judge issues stern warning to Ards man who wrote he wanted to kill former health minister

A MAN who subjected former health minister Robin Swann to “appalling” harassment and online abuse has avoided jail.

William Herbert Hawkes bombarded the Ulster Unionist politician (left) with expletive-laden messages on Twitter.

It is the second time the 45-year-old self-styled “investigative journalist” has been convicted of targeting the North Antrim MLA with threatening posts on the internet.

At Newtownards Magistrates Court last Tuesday, Hawkes was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for three years. He was also handed a two-year restraining order.

District Judge Mark Hamill told him that had he not admitted his guilt, the time he had spent in jail on remand “would not have touched the sides of what I was going to do to him”.

“I can assure you that if the case had been run to contest and the minister had to come to court, I would have imposed the longest prison sentence open to me,” he said.

Hawkes, from Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, admitted two charges of the improper use of a telecommunication network by sending menacing tweets to Mr Swann last November and in January of this year.

Following his pleas, six charges of making threats to kill were withdrawn.

A prosecution lawyer told the court that on November 15 last year, Mr Swann contacted the police because “he had been made aware of threatening and offensive messages” about him on Twitter.

The lawyer said Hawkes wrote that Swann was a “monster, a liar and a killer”.

He also posted that he would “like to kill the NI health minister”, claiming that he has a car and is going to “pay him a visit”.

Hawkes was initially remanded in custody after being charged but was freed by the High Court before posting more abuse on January 23.

In one post, he said: “Never in my life have I ever had such an overwhelming desire to kill an individual.” In another, he said that Mr Swann was an “authoritarian scumbag”.

When arrested and interviewed, he refused to answer police questions.

The prosecution told the court that Hawkes had a previous conviction for stealing from the Post Office in addition to his previous conviction for threatening Mr Swann in 2020. Judge Hamill said: “That’s the calibre of the person we are talking about here.”

He also described the messages sent to Mr Swann as “deplorable”.

Hawkes’ barrister said his client’s behaviour was “atrocious”, but “he is not the same person today”.

“He is getting on with his life, but he is obviously sorry for his behaviour,” he told the court, adding that at the time the pandemic had interfered with his mental health support plan, which had contributed to the offences.

Judge Hamill said the fact that Hawkes had spent five months in prison on remand was “the best point, the only point” in his favour.

“I give him probation. He repeats it. He gets High Court bail and repeats it again — three separate incidents where he makes a public servant’s life something of a misery,” he added.

The UUP told Sunday Life: “Robin was subjected to a horrendous ordeal via a campaign of vilification and threats.

“All right-thinking people were absolutely disgusted at the abuse that Robin received. Online abuse is a very serious matter and must be treated with the utmost severity by the courts.”