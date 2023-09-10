Roisin Gallagher: Romantic comedy The Lovers shows Belfast at its best

TV star Roisin Gallagher felt like she was in a “love triangle with Belfast” in new romantic comedy series The Lovers.

The west Belfast woman stars in the ‘opposites attract’ style show from Sky Atlantic which debuted to a warm reception from audiences on Thursday.

Roisin plays “a foul-mouthed supermarket worker” from loyalist east Belfast called Janet who crosses paths with an “urbane political broadcaster” called Seamus.

Roisin with co-star Johnny Flynn at The Strand

Speaking to Sunday Life, Roisin said things got a little complicated between the two lead characters and the city of Belfast itself during filming.

“I feel like there’s three people in the relationship, Seamus, Janet and Belfast,” she said.

“I’m from west Belfast and it was so lovely to be able to portray the city in this way, David Ireland has written a love letter to Belfast with this, the city is a character in this show.

“As a character Belfast is bright and colourful, it’s vibrant, it feels vital. For me it felt like I could get deeper into my role because of the house and street we were filming in and because I was surrounded by the voice of Belfast and its people.

“You can’t make that stuff up, you can’t recreate being around that, it’s just real and as an actor, it’s extremely useful when you’re telling a story.”

Roisin, set to reprise her role in the second season of BritBox comedy-drama The Dry, plays Janet alongside English actor Johnny Flynn, who is best known for playing David Bowie in the film Stardust.

The actress was delighted to be shooting in her hometown, particularly due to the length of her commute.

She continued: “It’s the most filming I’ve done here actually and it was so handy, I was home in half an hour from set which was brilliant, can’t argue with that, it was great.

“It was all filmed here apart from one week in London which was bustling and busy and vital in its own very different way.

“Belfast has its own obstacles too and the story doesn’t deny the rich history, or the conflict or the separation and division of the place.

“I think what’s beautiful about this story, and it is shot so well too, is that it explores the idea we are more united than we are divided as a city and as people and just as human beings connecting.

“I love Belfast, I love every part of it, I love living here and working here and it was a real joy to be part of a story which shows the world what a beautiful place it is.”

Writer David Ireland at The Strand on Thursday night

The series also sees performances from Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill and Black Mirror actress Alice Eve.

The official synopsis for The Lovers describes Janet as a “hilarious Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a s**t about anything much at all, not least her own life” while Seamus is an “urbane political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend”.

Roisin says she is delighted for audiences to finally get to see the show almost a year since they wrapped filming.

She continued: “I’m so excited for it to come out, you know when you film something the edit can take a while so it has been a full year since I was on set as Janet, I’m extremely excited for her to finally be brought to an audience.

“It was really fun to play her character, the language is shocking, she’s got no filter and just says what she thinks which is such a fun thing to be able to get your teeth into because it’s the opposite of real life really.

“I would love to be more like Janet in the sense that she just says what she thinks and is just very sure of herself, I admire her for that, I would quite like to be a bit more like that.”

Roisin and Johnny in The Lovers

Roisin plays a staunch loyalist in the show despite coming from a Catholic background and says she had no reservations about playing into stereotypes about “angry Irish women” and feels the show is an important step for her career.

“No,” she said, “I didn’t have any reservations at all, I don’t think she’s a stereotypical character and isn’t written that way.

“She’s very multi-dimensional and complex and I had no concerns about her falling into a certain type of a box because I don’t think somebody like Janet you could possibly contain her to one thing.

“It means a huge amount for me to play a character like Janet and especially for Sky Atlantic who are globally renowned.

“To work with people like Conleth Hill and Johnny Flynn is just a dream really, one that I learnt a lot from too.

“I learned a huge amount working with an amazing director and fantastic crew and I just hope things keep moving in that direction.”

The Lovers is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV