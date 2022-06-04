Ronnie Hawkins: Influential rock pal of Gerry Anderson and Van Morrison dies

AN influential American rock and roll star who recruited BBC Radio Ulster’s Gerry Anderson into his ground-breaking band after mentoring Bob Dylan’s backing musicians has died at the age of 87.

Ronnie Hawkins was leader of the Hawks, a group which later morphed into The Band who played with Dylan for many years before going out on their own and bowing out with their legendary farewell concert, The Last Waltz, which was filmed by Martin Scorsese and featured Van Morrison, Neil Young and Neil Diamond.

Gerry, who passed away in August 2014 at the age of 69, was an accomplished showband musician before he became a radio presenter back home. In 1972, during a tour to Canada, he was recruited by Hawkins even though he had never seen him play. In a BBC documentary Gerry travelled across the Atlantic to reunite with Hawkins in Canada where he had settled and to talk about their bizarre musical collaboration which followed a drinks-fuelled party with “strange people”.

In interviews Gerry said that after a show in Peterborough, Ontario, with his group he was approached by Hawkins’ drummer who offered him an audition with the Hawks.

Gerry added: “The next morning a Rolls-Royce with a Hawk motif on the side stopped outside my motel and a guy with a joint asked me if I was the ‘Irish kid’ and told me we were going to Toronto, 150 miles away.”

Gerry said he eventually found himself at a party in a “palatial mansion that was like the Sistine Chapel with a lot of strange people, hippies, journalists and strange women”.

Gerry recalled having only a brief chat with Hawkins who told him to have a drink. “I got into bad company, got quite drunk and ended up in a very compromising situation,” said Gerry, who revealed that over breakfast the following day, Hawkins accused him of having drunk all his whiskey but told him not to worry.

After Gerry asked Hawkins about the promised audition, the singer said he had already done it.

Hawkins said that his drummer who’d seen him in Peterborough assured him that Gerry could “play and sing a bit” but more importantly Hawkins added that the quickest way for him to find the mettle of a man was to get him drunk.

He told Gerry: “You’re no saint. But you’re alright. You’ll do, you’re not crazy.”

In May 2009 Gerry took part in a Last Waltz Re-Visited concert in Belfast’s Black Box during which a raft of musicians recreated the songs that had featured in The Band’s famous 1976 concert.

Gerry did the vocals on Who Do You Love which Hawkins had sung during the gig in San Francisco.

Gerry told the audience that he had never sung the song before but had played on it many times with Hawkins who was a self-avowed fan of Van Morrison.

In a 2011 interview Hawkins said that Morrison’s participation in The Last Waltz was one of his highlights and that he had made a point of watching him in rehearsals for the concert.