Ronnie O’Sullivan: Snooker owed Alex Higgins big time

The very sport which ‘The Hurricane' put on the map should have been there for him, says seven-time world champ

SNOOKER ace Ronnie O’Sullivan has blasted the sport for not looking after tragic star Alex Higgins.

Two-times world champ ‘Hurricane’ was just 61 when he died alone and penniless in his south Belfast flat in 2010.

His flamboyant style on the table and hellraising off it took the sport into the spotlight and paved the way for entertainers like Ronnie.

He said: “I was stereotyped by the long lineage of rock and roll rebels in snooker.

“The one to take the mantle on from Jimmy White, from Alex Higgins.

“They were always looking for the next Higgins. The one who could be wild but could also win the worlds.

Ronnie O'Sullivan — © Getty Images

“The working-class boy making good in waistcoat and bow tie. The flawed genius, the natural.

“Out on the champagne and buying all the drinks, straight from the clubs to the table.

“But I didn’t like the flawed ones. I liked the ones who did everything right. I loved Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry.

“I was fascinated by the rebels — they’re always compulsive viewing. But I hated the idea of being one and I hated anyone thinking I was.

“I see what Higgins did to himself. I also see what the system did to him.

“After everything Alex conjured up for snooker, the sport should have made sure he had a pension for the rest of his life.

“He should never have been reduced to knocking on people’s doors asking for a bed for the night.”

Alex Higgins died penniless, aged 61, in 2010

In his new book Unbreakable, seven-times world champ Ronnie (47) tells of his own battle to beat drugs and booze addictions, including stints in rehab.

He explains: “It was all about escapism for me, those wild days. Don’t get me wrong. For the first two or three years, I had an amazing time.

“I kept doing it because it made me feel great. After that it wasn’t fun. It was blocking things out, except it didn’t make things better. It exacerbated them. It turned me into a worse version of myself, and maybe that’s what I hated about it more than anything else.

“It’s always easy at the start. That’s the whole point. Then it speeds up, and you lose control, and it’s like a car crash everyone else sees coming but you.

“I almost became a recluse, but that was better than the alternative. I started running, I developed a close set of friends through that world, I went to rehab, of which more in a moment.

“I got on with my work, and tried not to react to every situation I wasn’t happy with. If there’s a conflict you have to defuse it rather than ignite it.

“If I hadn’t have done all of that? I would have been screwed. I would have been like Alex Higgins. I would probably have died from a drugs overdose, and it would all have been self-inflicted.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan's book, Unbreakable

Unbreakable by Ronnie O’Sullivan is on sale now