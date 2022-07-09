Rossnowlagh steals a march on Twelfth of July

Thousands attend first parade in Co Donegal since 2019

THE seaside village of Rossnowlagh came alive on Saturday with the sights and sounds of everything that comes with celebrating the Twelfth.

Thousands descended on this normally quiet corner of Co Donegal for the first parade since Covid-19.

Fifty lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan were joined by brethren from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

After such a long absence, the atmosphere was one of relief — and the revellers were loving every minute of it.

“It’s been missed badly over the last few years, so we are glad to be out again. I think we have a larger turnout than ever as the car parking is full,’’ Donegal County Grand Master David Mahon said.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace through the village, and just as in previous years the police operation was very low-key, with a solitary Garda keeping an eye on things.

Brethren and bands assembled in a field outside the village where stalls sold food and drink to keep them fuelled for the short walk to the seaside.

There was a sea of orange as far as the eye could see, with banners and flags from lodges dominating the skyline.

Pipe bands, accordion bands and silver bands peppered the procession, but there were plenty of flutes there too.

Unsuspecting holidaymakers passing through the village could not take their eyes off the colourful display.

It was cloudy at the start, but the sun broke through, providing the perfect opportunity for a dip in the sea.

Colin Gray travelled with his family from Dromore in Co Down. “You can see the length and breadth that brethren have travelled,’’ he said.

“I’ve travelled today with my wife and four-year-old daughter. We were last here in 2018 when she was four months old. I think we’ll make it a yearly event.”

Another Orangeman made the journey from Loughgall in Co Armagh.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to come across here and to support the lodges in the Republic of Ireland, and its nice to be able to meet them here” he said.

“It’s the first time for me coming here and we’re looking forward to a good day of celebrating civil and religious liberty for us all.”

On the platform for the speeches were Orangemen from Northern Ireland and the Republic, but also from Scotland and Canada.

Worship was led by the Reverend Brian Russell, and there was praise for the southern Orangemen and their “resolute loyalty to Orange principles”. “Brethren you are an encouragement and an example”, Grand Chaplain Rev Ron Johnstone told the crowd.

Proceedings came to a close with the hymn How Great Thou Art.

A cool breeze was just what everyone needed on the way back to the buses as the sun continued to shine.

There were plenty of familiar faces on the way back too, with former DUP leader Arlene Foster making an appearance.

“It’s been a lovely relaxing day, as it always is in Co Donegal for the Twelfth, so it’s been wonderful to be back again,” the former first minister said.

“I think after two years of not being here, it’s been a wonderful experience.”

Three bands from Co Donegal are travelling to Canada in the coming days to take part in the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Toronto parade.