Royal seal of approval for Radio Ulster presenter

King Charles presents host with an MBE on Valentine’s Day

The BBC’s Richard Yarr enjoyed an unforgettable Valentine’s Day as he was presented with an MBE by King Charles.

The arts producer and presenter of the Radio Ulster request show Sounds Sacred visited Windsor Castle with his mum Patricia for the presentation on Tuesday.

Richard, who is originally from Ballinderry, was named in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours at the Platinum Jubilee last year in recognition of his services to music.

He plans to celebrate with a special concert in Belfast this Saturday which he is dedicating to the memory of his late friend and BBC colleague Kim Lenaghan, who passed away suddenly last September.

Revealing he enjoyed a joke with the King, who talked about the music scene in Northern Ireland, Richard said: “The last few days have been full of moments where I’ve really had to pinch myself.

“It’s a wonderful award and has given me the opportunity to say thank you to my mammoth support network.

“That includes family and fellow musician volunteers across multiple organisations and charities.

Richard Yarr and his mum Patricia

“The investiture day at Windsor was a pleasure. From the moment we arrived, we were made to feel welcome and appreciated, and the surroundings were off the scale.

“Euan Blair, the son of former prime minister Tony, was just in front of me collecting an MBE for services to education. It was fun to meet him and his mum, Cherie.

“Across the morning it was humbling to share in conversations of selflessness, enterprise and remarkable achievements. I was particularly pleased that my mum was at the heart of this, my finest champion.

“Of course, meeting the King was poignant, particularly since his mum made the award her final Birthday Honours at the Platinum Jubilee.

“He’s well-informed about the music scene in Northern Ireland, and we shared a couple of lighter moments too.

“His parting words were of encouragement, to build on my achievements to date and to keep making a difference.”

Richard has been presented with multiple prestigious awards in recognition of his immense work in music down the years, including being presented with the Freedom of the City of London in 2019, when he was also elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Passionate about giving young musicians a chance, he created the now well-established BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year competition and is also artistic director of the Northern Ireland International Organ Competition for people aged 21 and under.

During his varied BBC career, he has also worked as part of the BBC Singers management team in London and with the BBC Proms.

Richard will celebrate his MBE with a short concert at Belfast’s First Presbyterian Church at 3pm on Saturday.

He will be accompanied by Ruth McGinley, Sinead O’Kelly, Tanya Houghton and Richard Gowers.

Richard said: “The event will be dedicated to my wonderful friend and BBC colleague Kim Lenaghan, who shared in the joy of my honour when it was announced but sadly passed away suddenly in September.”