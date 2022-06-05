Royals meet NI Kegworth air crash survivor at Buckingham Palace garden party

Warm palace welcome for ‘miracle man’ Stephen

Kegworth air disaster survivor Stephen McCoy has had a royal welcome back to London from Prince William and his wife, Kate, who were standing in for the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

But the trip to a Buckingham Palace garden party didn’t have a great ending after Stephen — who was left a paraplegic after the 1989 crash of a British Midland flight from Heathrow to Belfast in which 47 people were killed and 74 were injured — tested positive for Covid-19. Worse still, his sister Yvonne, who is Stephen’s full-time carer, also fell victim to the virus along with their mother, Rose.

But Yvonne said their coronavirus nightmares hadn’t taken the gloss off the trip to the palace, adding: “It was a wonderful experience. It was a real thrill for him and for me.”

More than 3,000 people were at the party, which is usually hosted by the Queen but who was unable to be present because of her ongoing health issues.

“Prince William, who was photographed sitting down beside Stephen in his wheelchair, showed a great interest in what had happened to him,’’ said Yvonne.

“We told him how a few days after the accident his father, Prince Charles, had visited Stephen, who was 16 at the time in intensive care in hospital. Prince Charles was informed by doctors that Stephen probably wouldn’t survive and Prince William said he would let his father know that Stephen had indeed come through the ordeal.

“Kate also came over to talk to Stephen and she was lovely, as was Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who also had her picture taken with him.

“Prince Edward and Princess Beatrice took time to speak to him too.”

Stephen with Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Courageous Stephen, a former amateur boxing champion, who received a British Empire Medal at Hillsborough Castle last year for his charity work, has been described as the ‘miracle man’.

He was in a coma in England for six months after the accident and at one point medics were about to turn off his life-support machine when a nurse noticed a twitch in his big toe.

It was another three years before Stephen was allowed to return to Northern Ireland, where Yvonne gave up her job as a nursing auxiliary in an old people’s home to become his carer in a specially designed house funded by a £1.42m compensation award.

Yvonne spoke recently about how she dreaded Covid-19 coming into her home because she feared what impact it would have on Stephen.

“One of the main problems has been that I haven’t been able to get any help with my care for Stephen. Because of Covid we have had to keep everyone out,” she said.

“But Stephen has been amazing. He hasn’t complained once. He is pleasant all the time even though he is feeling the effects of the virus.”

Another guest at the Palace garden party was blind golf champion Drew Cochrane from Ballymena. “I really enjoyed my day and it was an honour to be invited in such a special year,” he said.