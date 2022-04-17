Russian TV role for NI man Eunan O’Neill after raft of resignations

A Northern Ireland broadcaster is now the main anchor on a Kremlin-backed TV station that has been banned in the UK and taken off the air by social media channels.

Eunan O’Neill, from Crossmaglen in south Armagh, fronts RT’s international English language coverage from its base in Moscow.

The 39-year-old Ulster University graduate, believed to have joined the station in 2006, was elevated to the main anchor position after others resigned in protest against its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr O’Neill, who attended Abbey CBS in Newry, did not respond to requests for an interview sent via his employer.

The broadcaster has a limited social media presence, while his brother, Phelim, who still lives in Crossmaglen, said he has not heard from him in some time.

RT was banned by Ofcom, barred from broadcasting on YouTube and other channels, and also taken off the air across Europe following the February invasion.

It is still available elsewhere online, though the English-language programming is limited relative to its pre-war output.

The schedule is dominated by previously-aired documentaries, including one tracking the history of the war in the Donbask region of eastern Ukraine, which started in 2014 and involves pro-Russian forces and the Ukrainian government.

Mr O’Neill was placed in the position of main anchor, particularly in daytime, following the resignation of Kevin Owen, a former BBC reporter who joined the channel at its launch in 2005.

“I resigned on principle,” Mr Owen told Wales Online. “I will very much miss the vast amount of very talented and kind colleagues and management who I had the pleasure of working with over many years.”

Mr O’Neill is remembered back home for his sports reporting, most notably covering the triumphs of Ukrainian world boxing champion brothers, Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, who dominated the division for almost a decade.

Read more Dungannon pastry chef’s dash to feed Ukrainians trapped in warzone

Vitali is now the mayor of Kyiv while his brother is reportedly helping out on the front lines. The brothers did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Mr O’Neill, who followed them for RT broadcast specials, including ones filmed around bouts in the US.

Sources in south Armagh said he has rarely returned home in recent years, but on visits told people he “loves” Moscow and does not want to leave.

His brother, Phelim, a physiotherapist, was reluctant to talk, but said he was “very hard to contact”.

“I have not had contact with him and have no details for Eunan,” he added.

Mr O’Neill grew up in Crossmaglen and attended Abbey CBS. He graduated in communication, advertising and marketing from the University of Ulster before earning a postgraduate degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Sheffield.