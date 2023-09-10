Sadistic Co Down borstal guard may have abused more kids in his care

Police believe there are more victims of evil prison guard Patrick Devaney , who repeatedly beat more than 20 children.

The 81-year-old, from Co Down, was found guilty of a “litany of cruel and violent acts” against 22 kids in his care at Eastwood Park detention centre in South Gloucestershire over a 13-year period. He will be sentenced for his crimes on Friday.

“They have all been traumatised by it and have been living with this for 40 to 50 years,’’ Detective Inspector Alan Smith of Avon and Somerset police told Sunday Life.

“I don’t think any sentence that is given out can make up for what they’ve been through, but hopefully it can start the healing process for them.

“I am sure there are more victims out there. I would encourage them to come forward. Even if they don’t want to talk to us, I think they should speak to somebody, whether it is a counsellor or GP.”

Devaney was a warder at the institution between 1970 and 1983, working in the gym.

At his trial the jury was told it was there that he would repeatedly beat kids in his care, using a cricket bat and playing a sick game called ‘murderball’ where older boys were pitted against younger ones.

Devaney worked there at a time young offenders were subjected to a regime known as ‘short, sharp, shock’ punishment.

The victims who gave evidence said his form of punishment went well beyond that.

“Many of them were sent there for a relatively short period, but rather than the rehabilitation and guidance they were supposed to get, instead they were bullied and beaten by Patrick Devaney.

“His bullying of these children left a mark on them for the rest of their lives.”

It would take another 34 years before those victims would feel brave enough to come forward.

That resulted in Avon and Somerset Police focusing on the former guard, who by then had long retired and was living in picturesque Portaferry, overlooking Strangford Lough.

“It all started with one complaint in 2017. It was like a pebble starting an avalanche of evidence that ended up burying him in guilt,’’ said DI Alan Smith.

“Many of these men didn’t know each other because this happened over such a long period of time. They weren’t connected.

“I would imagine a compelling part of this case would have been the fact you had so many people making similar complaints who don’t know each other.”

The senior officer said the passage of time should not put people off reporting these types of crime.

“It doesn’t matter how old crimes are, they still need to be reported and they still need investigated, particularly if it involves people who held office,’’ added DI Smith.

“They need to be held to account for what they have done because we, as a society, trust those people in office and give them extra powers to do what they want. It is important those powers aren’t abused.”