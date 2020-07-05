Sadistic troll who targeted Noah Donohoe's grieving mother probed

Police are investigating a sadistic and notorious internet troll who has targeted the grieving mother of tragic teen Noah Donohoe.

The prolific troll operating under the name Carla Smith posted a series of upsetting comments and pictures on Fiona Donohoe's Facebook posts going back as far as May 4.

The anonymous troll also made similar comments underneath several Facebook news stories about the death of young Noah and began privately messaging people who reacted with anger.

When contacted by Sunday Life the person behind the account said: "I make for a boring story, no matter what I say you will paint me as pure evil lol.

"That's exactly what the audience is looking for. And I don't blame them.

"Why? I was bored. It wasn't personal.

"To people who were angry, move on. It's over now.

"I would imagine losing the boy would be far worse than any picture or comment.

"There is really no rationale for my behaviour which could be understood by the lay person. It's sadistic.

"There is absolutely no justification for my behaviour. I don't feel guilty about it because I don't experience things like guilt, regret etc.

"However I am not going to try and justify something that was simply cruel and unwarranted."

Fiona Donohoe did not respond to any of the posts but dozens of well wishers rounded on the sadist and the account has now been removed from Facebook along with all their comments and conversations.

Several people reported the troll to police and the PSNI is investigating to try and identify the person behind the sick posts.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

The account which attacked Fiona under the name Carla Smith had previously existed under several different names including Trini Anja.

Jayne Toal Reat

In January 2018 Trini Anja targeted the daughter of Christmas Day murder victim Jayne Toal Reat by posting knife related animations on Charlotte Reat's Facebook page.

Claiming to be from Las Vegas, Nevada, the callous troll also uploaded horrific pictures and made hurtful comments as the then 21-year-old mourned the death of her mum, a former nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Later the same year Trini Anja was suspected of creating a fake Facebook account for the then missing Iowa teenager Mollie Tibbetts.

Farmhand Cristhian Bahena Rivera later led police to her body in a Poweshiak County cornfield and was later charged with first-degree murder.

He pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial.