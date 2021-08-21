Samantha Willis, Derry mum, dies of Covid after giving birth… ‘We’ll make you proud’, vows husband Josh as family plunged into anguish

‘She was our guardian angel now and will remain in our hearts for ever more’,

Hundreds of people queued at the SSE vaccination centre as the 'Big Jab Weekend' got underway on Saturday

THE heartbroken husband of the new mother who died of Covid-19 shortly after giving birth has paid tribute to his “super hero queen”.

Care worker Samantha Willis (35) from Londonderry passed away with the virus in hospital on Friday after delivering a baby girl.

Her devastated husband Josh Willis posted a heart-rending tribute to his love on Facebook, describing how she struggled with the illness before dying with her family at her side in the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

He said: “I never thought I would be writing something like this for years to come, if ever.

Samantha Willis

“[Friday was] the worst day of my life. I have lost the love of my life to Covid-19. Samantha put up a strong fight for 16 days, but in the end it just wasn’t enough.

“She did her best to come home to her family and beautiful children, but shortly after 12 o’clock in the early hours of Friday morning she passed away peacefully in [intensive care] at Altnagelvin hospital.

“Myself, her mother and two eldest children were by her side. She was in no pain and was comfortable when she slipped away.

“Whilst in hospital she also had to deliver our newest addition to the family, who she has never met properly or held in her arms.”

Josh and Samantha Willis

Mr Willis said he was determined to keep her memory alive and make her proud as the family comes to terms with her death.

He continued: “I will make sure that Evie Grace will know all about the mother she will never meet.

“I will never let anyone forget you and I will remember all the special times and experiences we shared together.

“The children including Holly and Shea are now my main priority. All I want to do now is make Samantha proud.

“I’m sure she’s already looking down and proud of how we are coping. We are also proud of her. She was a wonderful, loving and caring person and she has been our super hero the last few weeks.

“She is now our guardian angel and she will remain in our hearts and thoughts for ever more.

“We love you loads and miss you. We wish we could only have helped you get home to live the rest of your life with us.

“I will never stop loving you and we will do our best to make you proud until we see you again. Sleep tight my queen. Love you.”

He also praised the NHS staff who cared for his partner, saying: “Thanks to all the staff at Altnagelvin hospital who met Samantha on her journey.

“You are all truly wonderful people and I will never forget what you have done for Samantha and our family.”

Mr Willis is a dealer in signed sports memorabilia and is pictured on his Facebook account with Mike Tyson, Pele and Paul Gascoigne, among other stars.

He was joined in paying tribute to his wife by her close pal Rosemarie Kemish, who said she was still struggling to comprehend the death of her “bestest friend”.

Posting on Facebook, she added: “Where do I start? This girl is the most beautiful, kindest, loving, selfless person I have ever met in my life.

“I don’t know how I’m [going to] function without her. [She was] that person you could say anything to and she would never judge you or see you any different.

“My heart is broken and I’ll never ever forget the amazing person she was. Not only was she an amazing friend to me, but [she was also] a loving wife to Josh and an ever better mother to her children.

“There’s [going to be] a massive hole in my life and I just hope she gives me the strength to say goodbye.

“She didn’t deserve this at all, but now we will all have a beautiful angel looking over us. My bestest friend. Sleep tight angel.”

Mrs Willis’s son Shea Curran is an under-20s player for Coleraine FC. The premiership side joined the tributes, posting on Facebook: “Coleraine FC is saddened to learn of the passing of Samantha Willis. We extend our condolences to the family circle and friends at this time.”

The death of Mrs Willis came as Northern Ireland’s coronavirus numbers hit record levels, with 2,397 cases — the highest since the start of the pandemic — recorded on Friday, alongside nine further deaths.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said news of Samantha’s passing was “devastating” before imploring people to get vaccinated. “The threat to life is real. For the love of God, please get vaccinated against this deadly virus,” she said.

Four further deaths linked to Covid-19 and a further 1,612 cases were reported on Saturday as a major drive to boost vaccination rates got under way. As part of the Big Jab Weekend, mass vaccination centres opened again amid concerns over escalating case numbers.

There were reports of queues at several vaccination centres, with more than 100 people waiting outside the SSE Arena in Belfast before the doors opened.

Roughly 86 percent of the population in Northern Ireland has received a first dose of a vaccine, but concerns have been repeatedly expressed about the low level of uptake among young people.

Northern Ireland has the lowest vaccination rate in the UK, with more than 150,000 adults yet to be inoculated.