San Francisco's Andytown coffee shop forced to close

A SAN Francisco coffee company owned by a man from west Belfast has been forced to close by the coronavirus crisis just weeks after it was praised for helping frontline workers tackling the pandemic.

Andytown Coffee Roasters, named after the area where co-founder and former musician Michael McCrory grew up, was forced to shut its cafes last month after a former employee tested positive for Covid-19.

With no other workers showing signs of the virus, however, hopes are growing that the company will be able to get back to business in the near future.

Michael's American wife Lauren Crabbe, who launched the company with him, said closing was a necessary step.

"If a few days of closure mean that we can be assured that our team and customers are safe, it's a very small price to pay," she added.

The award-winning firm was applauded at the height of the pandemic after it pioneered a scheme to encourage customers to support medics risking their lives to save people battling coronavirus.

Their clientele made financial donations so that Michael, Lauren and their staff could start delivering coffee and treats to brave hospital staff unable to take a break from their punishing schedules.

Since launching in 2014, Andytown Coffee Roasters - the logo of which is based on Andersonstown Leisure Centre's 'A' symbol - has gone from strength to strength, expanding to four cafes and a private outlet in a commercial firm.

But lockdown, announced by San Francisco mayor London Breed on March 16, hit the business hard, with two cafes having to be shut down and staff hours scaled back.

Rather than hunkering down and waiting for the pandemic to pass, Michael and Lauren started supplying coffee, pastries, granola bars and juice to hospital staff.

"We decided to open up on our website the ability for customers to buy as little as one cup of coffee to contribute to a large donation for a hospital," she said.

"That's how it started and people really liked the idea."

Within days of launching the initiative, customers had handed over $20,000, leaving the company founders stunned.

Michael, who at various points in his youth lived in Lenadoon, Poleglass and on Shaw's Road, moved to the States in 1997 after studying at the University of Ulster in Coleraine.

After working in bars in New York, he went to San Diego, where he met his future wife in 2008 when they were both employed as baristas in a cafe.

"We always wanted to own our place," said Lauren, who studied journalism at university.

Rather than go down the traditional route of borrowing from a bank, the couple launched a crowd-funding appeal to raise the money to open their first business.

Many of the products sold by the company are influenced by Michael's background. Their espresso blend, for example, is named Short Strand, a nod to where his grandmother lived.

It also sells soda bread, soda farls, wheaten bread, scones and homemade jams.

The company's mission statement says that a trip to one of its cafes should be "like a visit to your Irish grandmother's kitchen".

Lauren said on social media that the business roasted a huge 1,200 pounds of coffee each and every year.

A number of its blends recently appeared on the menu at the Established coffee shop in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.