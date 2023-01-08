Saturdays star Una Healy tight-lipped on celeb ‘throuple’ with former boxer David Haye and model Sian Osborne

The Saturdays star Una Healy is in Belfast this weekend amid a media frenzy over claims she is in a ‘throuple’ with former world champion boxer David Haye and model Sian Osborne.

Rumours about a three-way relationship between the trio have been swirling since they grew close over Christmas and spent New Year’s together at a glitzy bash in Marrakech.

The Sun reported on Friday that they have told family and friends of their arrangement but Una has not commented on it publicly.

Escaping the media frenzy around their relationship Una (41) spent Friday and Saturday with friends in Belfast while posting pictures and video to her Instagram.

On Saturday the mum-of-two shared a snap of herself catching up with Co Tyrone lifestyle influencer Annette Kelly, aka Little Penny Thoughts, in the city.

Una Healy, David Haye and Sian Osborne

On Friday she partied the night away in the city with English breastfeeding t-shirt entrepreneur Lauren Hampshire, who owns The Milky Tee Company, at a friend’s 40th birthday.

The country music star and Absolute Radio Country presenter took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning from Morocco, where she spent a week soaking up the sun, to post an image of herself holding hands with both David Haye and Sian Osborne

The singer and former member of The Saturdays captioned the image: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”.

Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom replied: “I wish I had two girlfriends.”

Una Healy in Belfast on Saturday with influencer Annette Kelly

Ex-heavyweight boxing champion David (42) has dated Sian (30) since 2020 when she worked for his Black Mask Company.

Una joined them in Ibiza in October to celebrate his birthday with rumours of a three person relationship surfacing not long afterwards.

Haye posted a swimwear-clad poolside pic of the trio in Marrakech to his Instagram account on Monday with the caption: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.

“I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”

Una was previously married to English rugby player Ben Foden (37) and the pair had two children but split in 2018 after it was revealed he cheated on her.