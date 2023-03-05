Scan you believe it! Rod Stewart to help Belfast health services

Sir Rod Stewart poses for a selfie with medics at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex — © PA

Millionaire rock megastar Sir Rod Stewart has promised his financial help for beleaguered health services in Belfast.

The singer has put the city at the top of a list of a number of places in the British Isles he wants to assist with the cutting of waiting lists.

Last week Sir Rod paid for a day’s worth of scans to be carried out on patients at a mobile unit at his local hospital in Harlow in Essex.

And when he visited the Princess Alexandra Hospital as some scans were underway he pledged that his largesse wouldn’t be just a one-off.

He said: “If this is a big success, which I think it will be, I’d like to do it in Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, and just keep it going, and hope some other people follow me.

“I want to prove I’m not all mouth and trousers and that’s why I’m here to prove that I followed through with it.”

Rod Stewart — © PA

Last month Sir Rod called a live phone-in on Sky News and offered to pay for hospital scans, having just returned from having a private one himself in Harley Street in London.

Just how much the 77 year old singer paid for scans at a private MRI unit at the Harlow hospital site wasn’t revealed.

Sir Rod said he “just wanted to help people” and he voiced his support for the NHS workers who have been taking industrial action in support of a demand for higher pay.

He said he didn’t want to talk about politics but when pressed by reporters on the state of the NHS Sir Rod added: “There must be enough money in the coffers to pay up for these nurses. Only two years ago we were clapping, and now...

“Bless them, they work so hard — salt of the earth. We’ve got to sort this out, really. We’re in dire straits.”

In Belfast health officials declined to talk about Sir Rod’s offer insisting that they hadn’t heard anything officially about it.

But one source insisted: “Obviously anything that can be done to help people would be welcomed.”