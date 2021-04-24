Schoolboy raises £3,000 to support firefighters tackling Mournes blaze

More than 70 firefighters have been involved in the operation

Charlie Thomson has raised almost £3,000 for the firefighters.

A schoolboy has raised over £3,000 to buy water and snacks for firefighters tackling the huge Mournes gorse fire.

Charlie Thomson’s mother set up a Justgiving fund after he saw the inferno from his home in Newcastle, Co Down.

The 12-year-old’s public spirited effort has attracted £3,070 in donations in a matter of hours.

“He thinks he would like to be able to bring crates of bottled water and some snacks for energy to the brave guys and girls fighting the fire and putting their lives at risk to protect us all in the town!,” his mum Nicola said on the page.

Charlie and his family have already made their first supply run to crews with bottles of water along with crsips, biscuits and other snacks.

On Saturday afternoon, more than 70 firefighters and 10 fire appliances from across Northern Ireland, with assistance from the Irish Air Corps, were involved in the operation.

A gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

The major incident has seen gorse burn across Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain. the public has been urged to stay away.

Dramatic images of the Co Down peak ablaze have sparked concern, with First Minister Arlene Foster tweeting: “This is devastating and tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support to those battling the flames.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis described the scenes as “deeply distressing” at one of the region’s most beautiful landmarks. He paid tribute to the firefighters at the scene.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said horrifying damage is being done over a wide spread area, particularly to wildlife and biodiversity.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots meets fire fighters tackling a major blaze at the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland. (Rebecca Black/PA)

He met emergency responders at the major incident command centre in Newcastle on Saturday.

“The Irish helicopter is going to be operational today and then an English helicopter is going be there to relieve the Irish helicopter,” he said.

Mr Poots commended all involved in the effort to stem the fire, which is expected to continue across the day.

“This should not be happening, it is a time of the year when there is a lot of dry grass about, and people need to be ultra cautious that they don’t accidently start a fire like this,” he said.

“And for those who do it deliberately - you are doing massive damage to the environment, to biodiversity and to wildlife.”

He said the area could take years to recover from the damage.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Assistant Fire Commander Aidan Jennings said the fire is across a sizeable area from Bloody Bridge, across Thomas Mountain and the base of Slieve Donard.

A gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

He described the flames as burning to the tree line at Donard Park where firefighters are using water and foam to stop it spreading to the nearby forest and Glen River. The fire also extends up Slieve Donard to higher and less accessible ground.

“Firefighters are wearing personal protective equipment, travelling for an hour, hour-and-a-half, up the mountain, carrying equipment - you can’t get water to the scene of the fire.

“We’re working with small pumps out of rivers but predominantly it is a physical, hard, beating out job up there. We use landrovers to get crews up as far as we can, but then it’s out on foot, walking up with all of that equipment.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most challenging gorse fires frirefighters have ever had to deal with. It’s really devastating to see an incident of this scale,” he said.

“The safety and welfare of our firefighters is my key priority. Our firefighters are working in intense conditions, in challenging terrain and I commend them for the valiant efforts to date.”

Mr Jennings said the focus is currently on preventing the spread of the fire, and not on working to determine how it started.

However, he said wildfires are “predominantly caused by human behaviour”.

“I don’t expect to find that this is any different.”

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the local community is both shocked and angry at the impact on a popular spot with visitors, particularly after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People will have seen the shocking images, the Mournes looked like a range of volcanos that were erupting,” he said.

“There was shock, but also anger in the community that here we are again, another event we have to deal with. Obviously they have been dealing with Covid-19, but there was also a large flood last year and now we’re going to have to pick up the pieces after the fire.”