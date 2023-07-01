Schoolchildren’s fitness focus of new action plan

Two expert teams have been set up to promote physical activity

An action plan is being drawn up in schools in Northern Ireland to boost fitness to help tackle growing obesity among children.

Two expert teams have been set up, despite shrinking education budgets, after just under three-quarters of all schools here revealed they are unable to deliver a recommended two hours of PE each week.

A report for the Department of Education concluded that the main reason is a perception of other demands of the curriculum and the need for multi-purpose facilities.

While no minister is in place, officials have set up twin teams: the first made up of PE practitioners, including teachers and school governors, and the second a ‘task and finish’ group.

A statement said the department, Education Authority, Curriculum and Examinations body and the Inspectorate “will collaborate through the ‘task and finish’ group to develop an action plan to address the recommendations”.

The report came after a survey five years ago revealed that less than 5% of primary pupils and just over 8% of secondary students receive two or more hours PE each week.

It is now due to follow up on the latest report next year to see if schools have been able to access “alternative and appropriate accommodation to allow for at least two hours a week of high-quality PE”.

The situation for around a third of schools has been compounded by the need to relocate classes to PE and multi-purpose halls to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

Yet the emergency also “clearly re-emphasised the benefits of encouraging children to move their bodies regularly, not only for physical health, but also for emotional health and wellbeing and cognitive development.

“Following a period of significant disruption to children’s activity levels and education, it has never been more important that all stakeholders recognise and value the role that high-quality PE and sport can play in boosting the health and wellbeing of all our children,” the report continued.

Guidance sent to schools also stressed that primary-age children “should have opportunities to participate in daily physical activities, either indoors or outdoors”.

A previous report also warned that “teenage girls hold back from being physically active” due to self-consciousness, period pains and a lack of encouragement from teachers and parents.