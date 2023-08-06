Schoolgirl open sea swimmer eyes NI to Scotland record

Teen to brave choppy waters of North Channel hoping to make waves as the youngest to do Donaghadee to Portpatrick

A Co Armagh teen is to make a record-breaking bid to swim the choppy open sea from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

Jessika Robson from Hillsborough hopes to become the youngest person ever to brave the freezing North Channel swimming from Donaghadee to Portpatrick.

A 34.5km challenge is popular with relay teams but the 17-year-old plans to do it alone.

Spurring her on every stroke of the way will be her coach, Dorothy Johnston, and mum Kelly, along with her support team from Infinity Channel Swimming.

The A-level student expects to be in the water — where temperatures could be as low as 11 degrees — for up to 11 hours, swimming non-stop.

“I’m not thinking about finishing it in the fastest time, and I just want to get there. I reckon it could take me 10 or 11 hours,” she says.

Jessika is no stranger to swimming but up until Covid, her experience of water was in a warm heated pool.

She has been a competitive swimmer since childhood, competing at national level, winning multiple medals including the All-Ireland Under-13 1500 metres, and is the current Ulster champion for the 1500 metre short course.

As well as daily dips in the sea in preparation for her North Channel challenge, she is also in training to compete in the Summer National Swimming Championships this year.

Jessika, who also works part-time as a swimming teacher in Lisburn Leisure Centre, discovered cold water swimming during the Covid-19 pandemic when pools closed down.

She explains: “My mum kept seeing people doing open water swimming all over Facebook and she suggested that we give it a go.

“Our first swim was at Glenarm and we both loved it, we just started dipping and then we joined the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers in Lurgan.

“The water is freezing most of the year in the lough and at first mum and I were both getting in with wetsuits on and maybe just having a five-minute dip.

“Then one morning I was persuaded to take the wetsuit off and after that I began to swim rather than just go in for a dip.

“At the time there weren’t many young people doing it but that seems to be changing now.

“It is really good for your mental health, and I just love it, the whole thing is just so free and open.

“All the people you meet make it great too. If you are struggling one day, there is always someone behind to encourage you.”

Two years ago close friend Jordan Leckey from Portadown announced he was going to attempt the North Channel swim and Jessika offered to train with him. Jordan (30) set a new record for the fastest time when he completed the race in nine hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Jessika swam alongside him for part of the way.

And she soon found herself caught up in the excitement. She says: “The atmosphere that day was so cool, and I remember saying I am going to do this, but I was partly joking. I had done a challenge swimming the length of Carlingford and was thinking, ‘What can I do next?’

“I then went out for a six-hour swim just to see if I could do it and when I found out there was a window available to do the North Channel this August, I just decided to go for it.”

Weather-permitting, Jessika hopes to take the plunge between August 24-28.

Meanwhile, most days she is out in the sea at Donaghadee swimming to acclimatise her body to the temperature and waves.

Despite the freezing temperatures and choppy waters, she’s relaxed about the challenge ahead. “I know I will get cold quick quickly but that will pass,” she says.

“I think the mental side will be my biggest challenge, but I plan to just keep telling myself I can do it.

“I am allowed a snack and warm drink every 45 minutes and the crew have to lower it into the water inside a capsule with a rope as I would be disqualified if I touch the boat.

“My favourites are chocolate buttons, jam sandwiches and mini rolls.”

She hasn’t given much thought to how it will feel when she touches dry land in Scotland but adds: “I will probably cry my eyes out. I have family who live in England and hopefully they will drive down to be there. It will be fantastic.”