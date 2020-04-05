Schools pitch in and donate PPE to hospitals

SCHOOLS across Northern Ireland have raided their science and technology classrooms in order to get desperately-needed protective equipment for NHS staff.

Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) and St Ciaran's College in Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, both handed over a range of visors and other gear last week.

The move comes as the Government pledged to send five million items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Northern Ireland.

St Ciaran's College donated more than 20 full face visors from its technology department to "amazing NHS staff".

BRA emptied its science labs and technology workshops of its PPE as the school remains closed for the first time in its 235-year history.

Headmistress Hilary Woods said of the effort: "We cleared out all of our laboratories and technology department last week of goggles, gloves, visors and aprons and we donated them all to the Royal Group of Hospitals.

"We were very glad to donate this equipment to those who need them most."

London and Stormont came under fire last week for the shortage of PPE and the slipshod way in which items have tried to be bought.

But in the background a province-wide effort is underway by formerly dormant clothing factories and housebound hobbyists to help meet the demand for PPE.

Strabane portswear manufacturer O'Neill's, which had to lay off staff, has been joined by NI Scrubs Group to turn out gowns and masks for hospital staff.

On Friday, Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed a joint order from China by the Stormont and Dublin failed when "major economic powers" got involved in the race for PPE.