Scots plan Twelfth invasion 

Thousands of people from Scotland are preparing to travel to Northern Ireland to celebrate the Twelfth of July holiday following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Ferries crossing from Cairnryan to Belfast are almost booked out, with no room for foot passengers on the two days before the Monday holiday.

Citylink, which runs buses from Glasgow to Belfast in partnership with Ulsterbus, is fully booked for all its services from Friday to Sunday.

From May 24, the Executive dropped its advice to people to not move between the different regions of the common travel area (CTA).

The Twelfth of July is normally one of the busiest times of the year for traffic across the Irish Sea, but last year marches and other celebrations were called off due to the pandemic.

The Department of Health is asking those travelling to take a pre-departure test, though no-one will be asked to provide proof.

“Anyone travelling to NI from another area of the CTA is asked to take a pre-departure LFD test and should not travel if they test positive, or have symptoms of Covid-19,” a health department spokesperson said.

“They are also asked to take LFD tests on days two and and and these are provided free of charge. Since May 24 there are no restrictions on CTA travel.”

Stena Line said capacity on board its ferry from Cairnryan is reduced due to Covid restrictions. It has six sailings a day, two for car traffic only.

Total passenger capacity is normally approximately 700, but the company would not say how many are allowed on board now. It also would not break down how many are foot passengers.

“Whilst July 12 holidays are normally a busy time for Stena Line, due to Covid restrictions capacity on board this year is restricted to facilitate adequate social distancing measures,” a Stena Line spokesperson said.

“Since the start of the pandemic Stena Line has deployed a range of measures, including the wearing of face coverings, in line with prevailing Government guidelines, to ensure the safe passage of its onboard guests and crew.

"The company would urge all passengers to adhere to these measures, especially during busy sailings.”