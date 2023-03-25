SDLP politician reveals his hobby as a book reviewer

A MEMBER of the Assembly has opened up about his alternative career — as a book reviewer.

SDLP Stormont chief Matthew O’Toole, tipped as a future party leader, loves to read and review in his spare time.

“As group leader at Stormont and representing a busy constituency, I don’t have free time where the Assembly would normally be meeting,” said the South Belfast MLA.

But he accepts he may have to press pause on his passion if the Executive and the Assembly were to get up and running.

O’Toole does not get paid for his articles, which have appeared in the Spectator magazine and Irish Times and is declared in the Assembly Register of Interests.

“I think it is inevitable that a reviewer’s personal opinion informs his or her reviews. That is part of the point of a review — they aren’t academic essays,” he said.

“But that is different from using reviews to make political points that suit an agenda; I would never do that, not least because it would make for boring copy and bad reviews.”

In a review last month on a book called Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America, O’Toole referred to Trump’s time in office as “an endless, grotesque opera with no obvious meaning other than the moment-by-moment gratification of the central protagonist”.

And he says he hopes the book “serves as a guide to four singular years of one Trump President and not a primer for an encore performance”.

Unusually for Stormont, Matthew has not come in for criticism himself from fellow MLAs, even political rivals.

But one member, who preferred not to be named, said: “I suppose that he is keeping his options open given the uncertain future of the Assembly.

“He is a very able chap who will go far.

“His only problem is that he is on the sinking ship known as HMS SDLP.”