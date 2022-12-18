Sean Fox murder: New images show two cycling assassins caught on CCTV moments before and after gunning down drug boss

Two-man hit team cycled to and from gangland murder at DC club as cops confirm same duo killed Mark Hall year earlier

One of the gunmen arrives with the rucksack that police believe contains the firearms used to kill Sean Fox

Escape: The two men make off after killing drugs boss Sean Fox in October

These are the two cycling assassins caught on CCTV moments before and after gunning down drug boss Sean Fox inside a busy west Belfast social club.

At the time, murder cops released images of the hooded hitmen calmly walking into Donegal Celtic Football Club on Sunday, October 2, then just 21 seconds later, running out after shooting their victim 20 times.

Now, new pictures have emerged of the killers on the bikes they used to vanish without a trace.

Sunday Life can disclose more about the route they took and how they coolly made their getaway.

Sean Fox

Also, for the first time, police have gone public on what we reported just a few weeks ago: that the pair behind the execution of the 42 year-old are the same men who shot dead Mark Hall a few miles away just 10 months earlier.

“There’s clearly a similarity in modus operandi, the recklessness of the gunmen, the brutality of the murders, the number of shots fired, the willingness to kill people in front of witnesses,’’ said Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan.

“We have CCTV footage of both incidents. We have CCTV of the actual murder of Sean Fox. So, although the gunmen had concealed their identity, it’s our assessment that these two murders were carried out by the same two gunmen.

“They are cowards. They are willing to put members of the public at risk and in the line of fire.

“We are trying to get answers and justice for both men and their families regardless of speculation around their backgrounds.”

The hitmen leave Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club after the shooting

Money, drugs, extortion and revenge — all motives in the mix for these well-planned underworld slayings.

Sean Fox was shot dead as he watched a football match in the Donegal Celtic club on Suffolk Road.

Up to 20 people, including close relatives, were in that part of the bar when the two hitmen opened fire.

Our exclusive pictures show his killers arriving and fleeing the bloody aftermath on bikes.

They left them in a nearby alley, ready to pick up and move quickly.

If you look closely, one has a rucksack on his back. Police believe the two guns used are in that bag.

You can also see a plastic bag covering one of the seats to ensure there is no forensic trace.

The pair make their way through the Lenadoon estate, and CCTV picks them up again on the Glen Road before they disappear.

The Glen Road is where they were first spotted on the bikes before they murdered Mr Fox in the club around a mile away.

Police are working through thousands of hours of CCTV footage to try and connect the dots.

“Criminals use bikes. They are good to evade police. You are very mobile and you can go down alleyways,’’ added Detective Superintendent Corrigan.

“You increase your chances of getting away if you use a bike or motorbike. A bike is often better.”

It is exactly one year since Mark Hall was gunned down in similar circumstances just a few miles away in the St James’s area while visiting his elderly and very ill mother.

The 31-year-old was shot dead trying to shield his mum, while his sister and her 10-year-old son had a gun put to their heads.

Same gunmen fleeing scene of Mark Hall's murder

Hall’s sibling was also shot at while chasing his killers. A bullet hit her handbag, but she escaped injury.

The gunmen did not use bikes on this occasion, instead being dropped off by a car with a taxi sign on a nearby street.

That vehicle, registration number GM16 YCA, then vanished.

New searches were carried out in west Belfast and Crumlin on Friday in an attempt to locate the car.

A £20,000 reward has also been offered to help catch his killers.

The killers fled the scene of the St James’s shooting on foot and were caught on CCTV, which Sunday life can make public for the first time.

Given what we know now, the similarities are all too striking. There is a definite link to two murders and potentially more unsolved gangland killings, but it is still under investigation.

Hall’s best pal Warren Crossan was shot dead just doors away as he visited his mother the year before. His killers were also on bikes.

Motives may vary. In Fox’s case, it is understood he refused to pay extortion demands.

Searches were also carried out in recent days in west Belfast, with suspected ammunition recovered. “It’s an avenue of investigation that there was a clean-up after it (the Sean Fox murder), that there was a safe house to go to,’’ said Det Supt Corrigan.

So are police hunting two serial killers? “Arguably, yes,’’ said the senior detective.

“It is also our assessment the murders were carried out by an organised group of criminals who operate like terrorists and who may be, or have been, members of terrorist organisations.

“We are aware that people move between these groups and we are cautious not to label the grouping or attribute the murders to a particular organisation at this time. However, the cold-blooded executions of Mark Hall and Sean Fox bear all the hallmarks of dissident republican killings.”

As well as Fox’s murder, 20 unsolved gangland killings in north and west Belfast over the last decade are still on the PSNI’s books.

“My assessment is it’s more likely that some of these other murders have been carried out by the same grouping but not necessarily the same gunmen,’’ said the senior officer.

“I share the frustration that seemingly the people who have carried out these murders can do it and get away with it, but we are working tirelessly to gather evidence, to establish who is behind these killings and bring them before the courts and prevent any future killings.

“We are always playing catch-up. By the time we are arriving on the scene, the killers are cleaning up, so even if we arrest them within the first five to six hours of the murder, they will have showered and scrubbed and the weapons will be at a different location.

“We will always be one step behind. It doesn’t mean we won’t have successful cases, and we have had those.

“They are difficult investigations, but we do need a little bit of luck in them.

“There are people out there who will know exactly who did these (attacks) and why they did them. They won’t like them (the culprits) either but are afraid to tell us. We quite often get to the situation where we are confident we know who did it, but we don’t have the evidence to prove it.”