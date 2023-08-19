Search is on for ethnic minority business champs

The first Minorities Recognition Awards in Northern Ireland (MRANI) have been launched.

They are all about embracing diversity and inclusivity within the business world and are designed to celebrate and acknowledge professionals from ethnic minority backgrounds.

This inaugural MRANI ceremony will take place on October 7, honouring those who have shown exceptional dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within their communities.

Allstate is the headline sponsor, with Ulster Bank and Sensata Technologies among the other sponsors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome esteemed sponsors for our inaugural awards ceremony in Northern Ireland,” said event founder Diane Davis.

“Their commitment to diversity and inclusion perfectly aligns with our vision. We appreciate their support in recognising businesses and individuals that embody these ideals.

“These awards aim to ignite positive change, motivating organisations of all sizes and sectors to adopt diversity and create inclusive workplaces.

“The event will unite influential leaders, business representatives and diversity advocates who are devoted to advancing equality and promoting innovation through diversity.”

To make a nomination visit http://bit.ly/mrani-nominations