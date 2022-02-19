Search to reunite family with WW1 soldier’s bronze coin

A CO Antrim man is hoping to reunite the relatives of a World War One hero killed on the battlefield with a memorial plaque in his honour.

The large bronze coin known as a “dead man’s penny”, which was presented to the next-of-kin of soldiers who died during the war, is engraved with the name Thomas McKenna.

After extensive research it is believed he is originally from James Street in Lurgan.

The penny is currently in the possession of Carrickfergus man Mark Diamond who was given it by his father — who found it in rubbish in Banbridge four months ago.

Father-of-four Mark (59), who is vice chairman of Whitehead Royal British Legion, was able to access a huge military database through the club’s chairman Bill Dornan to try and trace the soldier’s origins.

He said: “We narrowed it down to six Thomas McKennas who were from all over Ireland and the only one from Northern Ireland was a soldier from Lurgan.

“He was in the Royal Irish Rifles but died in India during the First World War

“We know the Royal Irish Rifles didn’t go to India but we found records that this Thomas McKenna was seconded to the RAF or the Air Flying Corp as it was known then and they did serve in India.”

The bronze medal was officially called a World War One Memorial Plaque but became popularly known as the “Dead Man’s Penny” among front-line troops.

It was given to the family of soldiers killed during the war and was issued up until the early 1930s. Mark’s research leads him to believe that Thomas McKenna’s was one of the first medal’s to be made. He explained: “The later medals towards the end of the war were engraved round the sides but this one isn’t. It has the name printed on the front so it must be one of the earliest ones made.”

Mark is now keen to reunite the coin with the soldier’s family. He said: “His last measure was to protect us so I feel that it should be with his loved ones.”

If you think you can help, you can contact Mark at markdiamond095@gmail.com